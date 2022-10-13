Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.

7 DAYS AGO