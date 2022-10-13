ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

Demi Lovato Postpones Holy Fvck Tour Date After Losing Voice

Demi Lovato has postponed one of their tour dates. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Lovato announced the postponement of their Rosemont, Ill., tour stop due to voice loss. "Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice," Lovato shared in a statement posted to Instagram. The statement continued:. I’m so...
ROSEMONT, IL
Star 93.9

Appleton Bath & Body Works Candle Rant Goes Viral Again

It's a phrase many millennials recognize instantly:. So, if you don't like swearing or angry people from Wisconsin, then turn your mother-effing camera off now. I just got back from Bath & Body Works... And now, so will Gen Z. The infamous Appleton, Wis., Bath & Body Works candle rant...
APPLETON, WI
Star 93.9

Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?

I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Star 93.9

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?

Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
Star 93.9

Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.
Star 93.9

‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl

The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Star 93.9

‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer Released, Featuring Key And Peele

The official trailer for the long-awaited Netflix movie Wendell & Wild has finally dropped. The movie is a claymation comedy horror starring the famous sketch duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele. In the director's chair, we have Henry Sellick, famous for other movies in a similar vein, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
Star 93.9

Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold

Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
Star 93.9

Woman Unhappy After Husband Books ‘Depressing’ Vacations Without Consulting Her

Many people typically look forward to going on vacation. However, one woman is dreading her upcoming time away with her family after her husband booked a series of "depressing" vacations without consulting her first. On Mumsnet, the woman vented that her husband loves architecturally interesting buildings, and therefore prefers Landmark...
Star 93.9

M.I.A. Shares Anti-Vax Tweet in Reaction to $1B Alex Jones Sandy Hook Victims Ruling

M.I.A. is no stranger to stirring the pot, and it appears she's back at it in a recent post shared to social media. Like many Wednesday (Oct. 12), the rapper — real name Mathangi Arulpragasam — weighed in on the ruling brought down on Infowars host Alex Jones. Jones was ordered to pay to families of Sandy Hook victims $965 million for falsely and repeatedly claiming the school shooting was part of a conspiracy to take away Americans’ guns.
Star 93.9

23-Year-Old Single Man Advertises Himself on Billboard in Hopes of Getting Date

Looking for love is rarely easy. While some people hit the dating apps to find a match, others check their horoscopes, hoping to see a sign in the stars. Hoping to gain the attention of other single rubberneckers looking for love, one 23-year-old man decided to try something new by advertising himself on a massive roadside billboard instead.
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy