What would Shirley Weber do next as California secretary of state?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It did not take long after Gov. Gavin Newsom handily defeated a recall attempt last year for California Democrats to begin calling for changes to overhaul a process that they complained had been weaponized. Secretary of State Shirley Weber,...
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
Installation begins on broadband network to deliver internet to under served communities
SAN DIEGO — More than 10,000 miles of fiber optic cable will be used to deliver internet connectivity throughout the state. Construction began near Poway, where state and county officials gathered for the first segment of a $3.6 billion statewide project that Governor Gavin Newsom signed last year, known as the "Middle mile" Broadband Network.
‘We’re not going to close the equity gaps’: Despite progress, California Community Colleges won’t reach Newsom’s aspirational goals
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In 2017, barely a half-year into his tenure as chancellor of the country’s largest system of higher education, Eloy Ortiz Oakley threw down the gauntlet. Under his leadership, the California Community Colleges unveiled a series of unprecedented academic goals dubbed the Vision for Success.
Drivers in California may now have digital license plates
SAN DIEGO — The digital plates are meant to make the DMV process smoother, by allowing drivers to renew their registrations without having to step foot inside a DMV. If you are a vehicle owner in California then you have probably been to the DMV and you have probably experienced those long lines that sometimes take hours.
New law allows nurse practitioners to perform abortions without supervision of a doctor
SAN DIEGO — Nurse practitioners will soon be allowed to perform first trimester abortions in California without the supervision of a doctor. SB 1375, authored by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, was recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. It takes effect in January 2023. "This law will increase...
A breakdown of the taxes and fees in California gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a special session this December to impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. This comes as the gap between California's gas prices and the rest of the United States has never been larger. The gap. That gap between the national average...
California's Middle Class Tax Refund | Who gets the relief checks and when?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Millions of Californians will see a boost in their bank accounts starting October 7 and lasting through the 25th, as the State's Franchise Tax Board begins doling out 8 million direct deposit payments into taxpayer bank accounts. The Middle-Class Tax Refund is a one-time...
