‘We’re not going to close the equity gaps’: Despite progress, California Community Colleges won’t reach Newsom’s aspirational goals

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In 2017, barely a half-year into his tenure as chancellor of the country’s largest system of higher education, Eloy Ortiz Oakley threw down the gauntlet. Under his leadership, the California Community Colleges unveiled a series of unprecedented academic goals dubbed the Vision for Success.
Drivers in California may now have digital license plates

SAN DIEGO — The digital plates are meant to make the DMV process smoother, by allowing drivers to renew their registrations without having to step foot inside a DMV. If you are a vehicle owner in California then you have probably been to the DMV and you have probably experienced those long lines that sometimes take hours.
