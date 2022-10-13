Richland One stonewalled criminal investigation into employee's fraud, prosecutor says

Read full article on original website
GAIL CAYRUTH
4d ago
Why oh way do we black people have to be in the news for WRONG. Is there anyone out there following and having a PERSONAL RELATION WITH THE ALMIGHTY GOD everyday
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
coladaily.com
Columbia's FBI leader Susan Ferensic breaking barriers in law enforcement
Women aspiring to reach the highest in American law enforcement have a role model in Columbia. Susan Ferensic has spent the past two years as the Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Columbia Field Office. The wife and mother is the first woman in that position, and she understands it is an honor and distinction.
wach.com
Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at Columbia hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. Officials said deputies were called on Saturday, Oct. 15, to the Magnuson Hotel at 7128 Parklane Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find a man...
WIS-TV
Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
coladaily.com
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon and Judge Clifton Newman set his personal bond at $50K. The arrest follows a...
wach.com
Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
wach.com
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
wach.com
RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
WIS-TV
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase. Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism. Officers attempted...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island, investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim appeared […]
Man caught hiding under home after fleeing from South Carolina deputies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home […]
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
Photo released of truck possibly tied to Pelion arson investigation
PELION, S.C. — Pelion Police have released surveillance video they believe may be connected to an arson investigation that has been underway since late August. The fire happened on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Summerland Court around 11:45 p.m. The fire resulted in heavy damage to a...
