ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Richland One stonewalled criminal investigation into employee's fraud, prosecutor says

By Avery G. Wilks awilks@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

GAIL CAYRUTH
4d ago

Why oh way do we black people have to be in the news for WRONG. Is there anyone out there following and having a PERSONAL RELATION WITH THE ALMIGHTY GOD everyday

Reply(2)
3
Related
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman

Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
MAYESVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia's FBI leader Susan Ferensic breaking barriers in law enforcement

Women aspiring to reach the highest in American law enforcement have a role model in Columbia. Susan Ferensic has spent the past two years as the Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Columbia Field Office. The wife and mother is the first woman in that position, and she understands it is an honor and distinction.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon and Judge Clifton Newman set his personal bond at $50K. The arrest follows a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase. Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism. Officers attempted...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy