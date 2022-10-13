ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

news9.com

TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction

--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins

A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money

A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting

Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Teenage Murder Suspect Accused Of Killing 18-Year-Old Arrested

Tulsa Police said that the teenage murder suspect accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Fedro Givens has been arrested in Elk Grove, California. Police say Caleb Pelton is accused of shooting Givens twice in the chest at the Echo Trail Apartments on Sept. 30. Givens died on the way to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Collinsville Police Warn Against Phone Scam Imitating City Staff

The Collinsville Police Department is warning everyone about phone scammers who are impersonating either the police department or the city itself. The police department has received a few phone calls in the last few weeks from people asking if they have warrants out for their arrest or if they owe money because someone supposedly from the city said that they did.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River

Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
OKMULGEE, OK

