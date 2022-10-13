Read full article on original website
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours. The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169. Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as...
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
Okmulgee police will provide update about 4 missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Police Department will hold a press conference at noon to provide updated information related to the four missing men in Okmulgee. You can watch the press conference live at noon on FOX23, FOX23.com and the FOX23 News App. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said...
Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting
Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
Teenage Murder Suspect Accused Of Killing 18-Year-Old Arrested
Tulsa Police said that the teenage murder suspect accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Fedro Givens has been arrested in Elk Grove, California. Police say Caleb Pelton is accused of shooting Givens twice in the chest at the Echo Trail Apartments on Sept. 30. Givens died on the way to...
Collinsville Police Warn Against Phone Scam Imitating City Staff
The Collinsville Police Department is warning everyone about phone scammers who are impersonating either the police department or the city itself. The police department has received a few phone calls in the last few weeks from people asking if they have warrants out for their arrest or if they owe money because someone supposedly from the city said that they did.
Two arrested after driver leads police to drug-filled home in midtown, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people and seized several types of drugs, 15 firearms and more than $20,000 in drug proceeds Friday, according to police. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul around 3:30 p.m. and the driver, Jaqueaz Johnson...
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso Police are asking for help after they say vandals did more than half a million dollars worth of damage at a construction site. Police say this happened overnight last weekend near 76th Street North and Memorial. The vandals tore up shipping containers, flipped a front-end loader on its side, and also cut up the asphalt on Memorial.
4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River
Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
Tulsa police: Person shot, killed at Sunset Plaza Apartments
Tulsa police investigating a deadly shooting after one person was found dead Friday evening. Still searching for suspect.
Police arrest man for robbing midtown Tulsa Walgreens at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they arrested Mikhal Tippin was arrested for a September armed robbery of a local pharmacy. On Sept. 19, police said Tippin walked into a Walgreen’s near 15th and Lewis. Security video shows him pointing a knife at the cashier and emptying the cash register.
Police investigate homicide after man was found dead at north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex Friday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., police were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments near N Detroit and E Independence to investigate reports of a shooting. Police confirmed to FOX23...
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
