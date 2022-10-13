Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
OMAHA — After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.”. But the former four-term city councilman harkens to the lyrics of an old gospel...
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
doniphanherald.com
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that...
doniphanherald.com
Paper towns are merely a few pages in Omaha's history books
Dryden, Orient, Chicago, Iron Bluffs, Bridgeport and Santillo. They were the paper towns of Douglas County. Most never got past the platting stage and almost all went into the shredder known as the financial panic of 1857. Petropaulowski was nearest to the newly incorporated city of Omaha. Its center would...
doniphanherald.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha zoo closes multiple exhibits after pelican dies from bird flu
OMAHA — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has closed multiple exhibits indefinitely after one of its birds died from the flu and a second was euthanized. The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle and the Desert Dome will be closed to guests for at least 10 days beginning Saturday, the zoo announced in a news release Friday.
