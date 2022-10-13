Sydney Sweeney clarifies comments about not being able to take break from work: ‘It was taken out of context’

Sydney Sweeney has clarified her comments about not being able to take “a six-month break” from her career , with the actor explaining that her remarks were “taken out of context”.

During a recent interview with Elle for the cover of its November issue, the 25-year-old was asked about her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in July, when she claimed that she didn’t have the “income” to take “a six-month break”.

The White Lotus star clarified the comments, revealing that the reason she can’t take time off is because she’s been extremely focused on her career.

“I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes. And then I was asked why I didn’t have one yet, and I was like, I don’t have time to take even, like, a six-month break,” she said. “Like, I don’t have time to be able to start this family. I’m working so much and I’m focusing on that right now.”

In July, Sweeney’s remarks sparked widespread online backlash, with fans claiming that she was “out of touch” with reality and that most people with full-time jobs can’t take six months off.

During her interview with Elle , Sweeney acknowledged her shock over the online criticism she faced and described why it was “insane to watch”.

“And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important. I really want to achieve that one day,” she explained.

The Euphoria star then further explained how the criticism affected her, adding: “So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda.”

During her interview with THR , Sweeney expressed her concerns about becoming a mother and having enough money to support her children .

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she said. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

She then opened up about her work schedule, explaining: “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

The Voyeurs star also gave a breakdown of her finances, detailing where the money from her paychecks goes each month.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” she said. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, three per cent or something like that to my business manager.”

“I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage,” she added.