If you've never had a taste of McDonald's famous Szechuan Sauce then you truly missed out. We say this in the past tense because unfortunately, the famed Chicken McNuggets dipping sauce isn't a regular mainstay on the menu. In fact, once it was debuted in 1998 to promote the Disney film "Mulan," the sauce has only made an appearance half a dozen times or so in the past 24 years (via Eat This, Not That!). The last time it was made available — earlier this year actually in March (via Twitter) — the rare dipping sauce was only around for a couple of weeks before customers exercised the supply completely dry (via The Fast Food Post). This isn't surprisingly though, considering they're one of the fast-food chain's most popular food items.

RECIPES ・ 2 HOURS AGO