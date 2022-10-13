Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson's fade pattern with Broncos is one of NFL's big mysteries
Russell Wilson couldn't muster anything for the Denver Broncos in overtime against the Chargers. So what's going on with the former Pro Bowler?
Dustin Hopkins overcomes the 'pop' and the 'stabbing' pain to kick Chargers to OT win
Dustin Hopkins overcomes a right leg injury to kick a 39-yard field goal in overtime, delivering the Chargers to a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.
After another postponement, Yankees, Guardians ready for ALDS Game 5
NEW YORK — For the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, the forecast is the good news, while the bad
