Read full article on original website
Related
Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 inconsistencies ‘pure incompetence’ or ‘potentially very criminal’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told CNN on Monday that “inconsistencies” exist in Secret Service officials’ accounts surrounding the Capitol attack. During an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer, Kinzinger said the committee is pursuing...
Ryan, Vance defend their stances in second Senate debate
Both of Ohio’s candidates for U.S. Senate spent much of Monday night on the defensive as they traded barbs in their second televised debate before the Nov. 8 general election. Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance squared off against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area) on stage in Mr. Ryan’s home district at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. The debate was hosted and moderated by Youngstown television station WFMJ. The two candidates didn’t waste any time sharing their feelings for one another, as Mr. Ryan attempted to paint Mr. Vance as an “extremist” candidate while Mr. Vance tried to tie his opponent to what he views as failed policies pushed by the Democratic leadership in Washington. Early on, both candidates spoke on how they’ve broken from party leadership. Mr. Vance has repeatedly hammered the fact that Mr. Ryan has voted in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “100 percent of the time,” while Mr. Ryan has pinned Mr. Vance as wanting to retain the loyalty of former President Donald Trump — who has endorsed him — at all costs.
Swalwell claims police arresting women at gunpoint for abortions will be 'new reality in MAGA America'
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., claimed that police officers arresting women at gunpoint over abortion charges could become a reality if Republicans take back Congress.
Ukraine Situation Report: Retaking Kherson City Is Critical
(Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)If Ukraine can capture Kherson City and control both sides of the river, it could open the door for liberating southern Ukraine
Putin aide says Russia is not prioritizing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges. A close aide to Vladimir Putin said her release is not Russia's "main issue."
Comments / 0