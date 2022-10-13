Read full article on original website
‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama ‘Concordia’
Six-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Frank Doelger, whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” “The Swarm,” “John Adams” and “Rome,” and Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Studios, have started production on surveillance drama thriller “Concordia,” set in an experimental utopian community.
Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Wholly Acquired by BBC Studios
BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm, is intent on growing its portfolio of U.K. scripted labels. It already wholly owns Lookout Point (“Happy Valley 3”), Clerkenwell Films (“Somewhere Boy”), House Productions (“Sherwood”) and most recently Firebird Pictures (“Wahala”) and is the controlling shareholder in Baby Cow (“Chivalry”).
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?
Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide.
Movistar+ Creates a Culture That Attracts Talent
At September’s San Sebastian Festival, Movistar+, Spain’s biggest content investor, hosted a press conference for the world premiere of its newest original, “Offworld” (“Apagón”), featuring five stories, all set in a Spain without electricity, the result of a massive solar storm. On-stage, fielding...
Fremantle, Samsung Create Jamie Oliver FAST Channel- Mipcom Global Bulletin
Fremantle is partnering with electronics giant Samsung to bring a dedicated FAST channel, “The Jamie Oliver Channel” to audiences in the U.K. Available from 12th October, the channel is dedicated to the most well-known titles from the British chef, catering to Samsung TV Plus watchers with cooking content for all occasions.
Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)
Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will...
Sydney Gallonde, MGM TV Intl. Productions Reteam on Eugene Bullard Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)
Sydney Gallonde, the French producer of Make It Happen Studio, is set to re-team with MGM TV Intl. Productions on a biopic of Eugene Bullard, one of the first Black American military pilots who was also a boxer and a jazz musician. Gallonde has acquired the book rights to Claude...
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out
It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Lyric on Times Square Spotify Billboard
Go ‘head Taylor, give us the crumbs! On Sunday night, Swifties in New York City were surprised with a massive Spotify billboard in Times Square that revealed the first lyrical taste from album Midnights, out Friday. “I should not be left to my own devices,” read the billboard.
M.I.A. Looks to the Past While Trying to Wiggle Her Way Into the Moment on ‘MATA’
As a progenitor of digital DIY art and the genre-melding noise pop that preceded the likes of Death Grips and 100 gecs, M.I.A. has made a seemingly full-circle return with MATA. Her sixth studio album grasps for the past and, in other ways, wiggles right back into the zeitgeist. In the two decades since she first came to online fame with her scrappy global-sonics-sampling dance tracks, the artist born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam has become both a prophetic and polarizing star who trojan horse’d raps about geopolitical violence, Western imperialism, and refugee stories into the mainstream, while racking up various controversies, both earned and unearned. (She couldn’t even avoid falling under fire during her latest album cycle: Shortly before MATA’s release, she tweeted criticism about vaccines and expressed interest in joining conservative personality Candace Owens’ talk show.)
Jim Packer Sets New Deal as Worldwide TV Distribution Chief for Lionsgate
CANNES — International TV sales veteran Jim Packer has set a multi-year deal with Lionsgate that will keep him on the senior management team as president of worldwide TV distribution. News of his contract extension was revealed Oct. 17, just as the Mipcom content marketplace kicks off this week in Cannes, bringing the global TV community together for the first full time in three years.
This Naruto x Montblanc Collab Delivers Manga Merch Fit for a Hokage
Manga merch just got a luxury upgrade in the form of Montblanc’s latest release: a collaborative collection with Naruto, as part of the manga series’ 20th anniversary. Featuring graphic novel-style imagery, the new Naruto x Montblanc collection sees some of the brand’s best-sellers stamped with images of Naruto Uzumaki and his mentor, Jiraiya. Pieces include bags, totes, and pouches, as well as notebooks, a reversible belt, and even a Summit 3 smartwatch. All pieces feature the iconic Naruto characters stamped on a black background, making them excellent holiday gifts for any manga lovers.
Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video
Jack Harlow’s last few music videos have been high-production events — he served as a motivational speaker and business executive in “Nail Tech,” then made some stealthy moves through the night in “First Class” and took over the Kentucky Derby with Drake in “Churchill Downs.” But the newly released video for “Like a Blade of Grass” taps in with the direct source of the rapper’s star power.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Airing Kanye West’s ‘Hurtful’ Antisemitic and George Floyd Comments on ‘Drink Champs’
N.O.R.E. (real name: Victor Santiago), who challenged West only occasionally during the interview, was on the receiving end of many angry social media posts for his tacit acceptance of many of the comments. More from Variety. Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Condemned by Anti-Defamation League: 'It's Dangerous'. “I made a mistake...
Beyonce Collaborators, Country Titans: Who Will Be the First-Ever Grammy Songwriter of the Year?
The newly created Grammy Award for songwriter of the year is shaping up to be a tight race, with 62 potential nominees in contention, including such major hitmakers as The-Dream, Amy Allen, Natalie Hemby (pictured above, L-R), Justin Tranter, James Fauntleroy, Shane McAnally, Ali Tamposi, Kat Dahlia, Edgar Barrera, Omer Fedi, Scott Harris, Tobias Jesso Jr., Desmond Child, and dozens more.
Boat Rocker Hires Dan Selig as Senior Vice President of Content Sales
Boat Rocker has hired veteran executive Dan Selig as its new senior vice president of content sales, Variety has learned. Selig joins Boat Rocker from Fifth Season (formerly known as Endeavor Content), where he was most recently the senior vice president of sales for the Americas. In his new role, Selig will be a major part of Boat Rocker’s sales strategy as well as distribution of content throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Selig will be based in the independent studio’s New York office and report to Jon Rutherford, the president of rights for Boat Rocker.
N.O.R.E. Insists He ‘Conducted a Very Great Interview’ With Kanye — Other Than Those George Floyd Comments
Rapper and Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. popped up on The Breakfast Club to attempt some serious damage control over Kanye West’s comments about Jewish people and George Floyd’s death during the most recent episode of his podcast. Off the bat, N.O.R.E. apologized for West’s false claim that Floyd...
Harrison Ford Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’ as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Replacing William Hurt
The legendary actor will step in as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, for 2024’s ”Captain America: New World Order” starring Anthony Mackie. More from Variety. Kevin Smith Says Directing a Marvel or Star Wars Movie Is a 'Fool's Errand': 'Fandom Is Rabid'...
G4 TV Shuts Down, Two Years After Comcast Tried to Revive Gaming Network, Resulting in Layoff of 45 Employees
Comcast Spectacor, the cable and entertainment giant’s sports and esports division, told G4 TV employees Sunday that the gaming network was shutting down effective immediately. The decision has resulted in 45 staff members of G4 TV losing their jobs. More from Variety. In a memo, obtained by Variety, Comcast...
