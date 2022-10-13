Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmakers seek probe into Department of Education over CRT link
Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the state Department of Education, alleging that the department provided materials to teachers promoting critical race theory through a state website. The allegations centered on one document, titled "Winning Racial Justice In Our Schools," by the Education Justice Research and Organizing...
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Nebraska State Patrol finds 103 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
State troopers arrested a New York woman Thursday after they discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle. A trooper stopped the SUV, a Mazda CX9, around 10:15 a.m. Mountain time near Sunol, Nebraska, because the driver was speeding, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car
Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
