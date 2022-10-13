Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Beehive distribution program underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Have you heard the buzz? The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is rolling out beehives to people who want them. It’s an effort to help pollinators procreate and spread further around the commonwealth. The hives do not come with bees, but it takes...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Governor Youngkin outlines public safety initiative
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin said Monday that Virginia’s Thin Blue Line is getting far too thin. The remarks were made with and before a group of leaders from across the Commonwealth in Norfolk, representing various municipalities and law enforcement agencies. They converged following a round table...
WDBJ7.com
GCPS graduates 100% of Class of 2022
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools is setting the standard for graduation rates around the state of Virginia. It’s the only public school district in the entire state to have 100 percent of the class of 2022 graduate on time. “A kid comes to you and...
WDBJ7.com
Last day to register to vote and other important dates for upcoming election in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an important deadline voters need to be aware of as we get closer to Election Day 2022. Monday, October 17th is the last day to register to vote for this upcoming election. This includes registering or updating your address to vote with a regular...
WDBJ7.com
Important Upcoming Election Deadlines
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour. As part of the tour, Haaland and her staff listen to stories from Federal Indian Boarding School survivors. Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi...
WDBJ7.com
Several nights of freezing temperatures this week
Gradually warming up late workweek into next weekend. Winds are increasing overnight into Tuesday morning, gusting 20-25 mph at times. With overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, the wind will make it feel about 5-8° cooler at the bus stop and morning commute. Even with the sunshine, high temperatures will climb mainly into 40s with a few low 50s.
WDBJ7.com
Rain likely, isolated storms possible through Sunday evening
Coldest air of the season so far rushes in Tuesday. Gradually warming up late workweek into next weekend. Get this week's Fall Foliage Report. A strong front will approach our area from the northwest. The front will help with the development of numerous showers and isolated storms into Sunday night.
