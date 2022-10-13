ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike gives Man Utd victory over Omonia Nicosia

By Simon Peach
 4 days ago

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike got Manchester United out of jail after poor finishing and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho’s outstanding display put Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia within minutes of a famous Old Trafford draw.

Erik ten Hag’s men were given a scare when overcoming the Cypriot side 3-2 last week but few expected anything other than a comfortable win as the Red Devils played their first home match in five weeks.

Fabiano impressed between the sticks last Thursday but injury meant back-up goalkeeper Uzoho started at Old Trafford, where the boyhood United fan produced the performance of his life.

The Nigeria international produced save after save as Ten Hag’s men peppered the hosts’ goal, only for substitute McTominay to seal a 1-0 victory in third minute of stoppage time.

The win puts United on the cusp of qualification but finishing top of Group E remains crucial to avoid a knockout round play-off against one of the third-ranked teams from the Champions League group phase.

Only a remarkable result at home to Sheriff Tiraspol would threaten their chances of finishing in the top two, meaning the focus is on the fight for top spot in the final pool match at Real Sociedad on November 3.

