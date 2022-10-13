ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDCIB_0iY0rJfu00

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the sheriff's department and prosecutors in Orange County , California , ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants.

The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy report detailing Orange County authorities' use of the informants from 2007 to 2016 and their failure to release information, as required by law, about incriminating statements gathered by the informants to lawyers for the accused.

The report said the district attorney's office had failed to conduct a full probe of the scandal that rocked the county of 3 million people and said it should "establish an independent body to conduct a more comprehensive review of past prosecutions involving custodial informants.”

Orange County, which saw a number of criminal cases upended once the allegations came to light, stopped using the informants in 2016, the report said.

"The failure to protect these basic constitutional guarantees not only deprives individual defendants of their rights, it undermines the public’s confidence in the fundamental fairness of criminal justice systems across the county,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

The report comes years after the allegations of prosecutorial conduct arose in the case of a man who killed eight people in a 2011 shooting in a hair salon.

Scott Dekraai pleaded guilty to the murders but was spared the death penalty over authorities' use of an informant to cull information from him while he was represented by a lawyer — which was unearthed when his attorney flagged that the informant had also been involved in another high-profile case.

In a separate instance, a gang member charged with a 2004 killing took a plea deal and a shorter prison sentence after an earlier conviction was set aside over concerns that prosecutors had failed to share critical evidence.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said he has cooperated with the federal investigation since taking office four years ago and that he led his own probe that found veteran prosecutors were negligent in the Dekraai case. He said much of the informant activity was hidden from prosecutors, preventing the proper disclosure of information.

“This report confirms exactly what we already knew,” Spitzer said in a statement. “I have made it unequivocally clear that I refuse to accept the ‘win-at-all costs’ mentality” of the prior administration.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders, who represented Dekraai, said the federal report shows that county agencies are still not doing enough to protect the rights of the accused.

Authorities can use jailhouse informants but can't have them deliberately elicit information from defendants once they are represented by lawyers. In addition, prosecutors are required to turn over evidence to defense attorneys that could be seen as favorable to their clients.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Orange County romance scammer to plead guilty

An Irvine man is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $1 million from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count each of wire fraud and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Huntington Park men arrested for possession of ghost gun, drum magazine

LONG BEACH – Police recovered a ghost gun and a high-capacity drum magazine during a routine traffic stop in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign in the area of 10th Street and Obispo Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice

Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
ONTARIO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank

An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Little change to Orange County's COVID hospitalizations

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased slightly Saturday, rising by two people to 119, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 16, down from 18 the previous day. On Thursday, local health...
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy