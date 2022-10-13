ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

3 Can’t Miss Q3 Earnings Reports

With recent news flow decidedly skewed to the bearish side, investors will look for Q3 earnings reports to provide a spark. When American Airlines reports, it will provide valuable insights into the health of the airline industry overall. With Tesla sentiment low, even a seventh straight earnings beat may not...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ValueWalk

Aritzia Gives Back Gains After Exceptional Quarter

Earlier this week, Canadian specialty retailer Aritzia delivered a strong quarter. Its stock jumped 10% on the news. It’s failed to hang on to those gains. Canadian specialty retailer Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) gave back most of this week’s earnings driven. On Wednesday, the Vancouver-based company [any posted strong second-quarter...
RETAIL
ValueWalk

Fisker Is Entering A Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors

Fisker is projected to hit its November 2022 production deadline. The company offers several compelling stories that set it apart from other EV makers. There are plans to open a U.S. manufacturing plant that will be producing cars by 2024. Investors should be advised that profitability is still likely to...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is well-positioned as a consumer-oriented bank. The Q3 results and guidance have the stock moving up off of a bottom. Share repurchases in 2023 could keep the stock moving higher over the longer term. The big banks have been in a protracted downtrend since hitting their...
ValueWalk

Affiliate Marketing: A Practical Way To Make Extra Money In Retirement

Are you looking for a practical way to make extra money in retirement?. The US currently holds the most significant affiliate marketing share (39%). Aside from being adaptable and low-risk, the online marketing strategy has little to no startup fees. The $12 billion affiliate marketing sector offers a practical way to make money in retirement.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Kroger CEO On Buying Albertsons In $24 Billion Dollar Deal

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” (M-F, 3PM-4PM ET) today, Friday, October 14th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com:. Kroger To Buy Albertsons In $24 Billion Dollar Deal.
BUSINESS

