ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Trump Organization II Mocked as Court Filings Reveal New Delaware Company

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Revelations that the Trump Organization created a new company just as New York Attorney General Letitia James was about to file a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his business has drawn mockery online.

James' office sued Trump, the Trump Organization, senior management and other entities last month for what it alleged was "years of financial fraud to obtain a host of economic benefits." The former president is accused in the suit of falsely inflating his net worth by billions of dollars with the help of three of his children and senior Trump Organization executives in order to deceive lenders, insurers and tax authorities.

The New York attorney general wrote in a court filing on Thursday that on the exact day the lawsuit was filed, September 21, the Trump Organization registered a new entity with the New York secretary of state called "Trump Organization II LLC."

"That entity is a foreign corporation that was incorporated in Delaware. The Trump Organization has since refused to provide any assurance that it will not seek to move assets out of New York to evade legal accountability," James' office wrote in a release. The court filing notes that attorneys for Trump said the Trump Organization had not taken any steps to avoid potential consequences of the lawsuit.

"On the eve of this filing, counsel did offer to provide assurances and advance notice to address what were described as 'purported concerns,' but again offered no concrete mechanism to either effectuate or enforce that offer," the filing added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6fVB_0iY0r0zM00
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support GOP candidates on September 17, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. A report that the Trump Organization launched a new company just as Letitia James was about to file a lawsuit against Trump and his business has elicited mockery of the ex-president. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The court filing's details about the almost identically named new company sparked parodies and ridicule on Twitter Thursday. One user, television producer Jonathan Goldman, wrote: "Trump Organization II is like the criminal putting on a fake mustache and thinking nobody recognizes him."

In another tweet, Goldman shared a picture of Trump with a drawn-on mustache.

"BREAKING: Trump Organization II announces its new CEO," he captioned the photo.

Heather Cox Richardson, a professor, took aim at the timing of the creation of Trump Organization II.

"I dunno, but creating 'Trump Organization II' on the same day that NYAG Letitia James sued the Trump Organization, and then continuing the same financial practices, sure sounds crimey," Richardson tweeted.

The New York attorney general's court filing on Thursday was a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to block what it alleged was an "ongoing fraudulent scheme" by Trump and the Trump Organization.

Writer Mike Larsen's response to the revelation centered on the name of the new business.

"On second thought, Trump Organization II might not have been the best name for the shell corporation," he tweeted.

The measures James' office is seeking to curtail the alleged continued fraud include blocking the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets to another entity without court approval, and requiring that all supporting and relevant materials are included in any new financial disclosures to banks and insurers. The office's release on Thursday also stated that James was seeking court permission to electronically serve Trump and his son, Eric Trump, "as both defendants and their counsels have refused to accept service of the complaints for almost a month."

A Trump Organization spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement back when the lawsuit was filed that it "has nothing to do with the facts or the law" and denounced it as political targeting of Trump and his company.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

Comments / 73

Dennis Lewis
4d ago

if there's a way not pay trump will find it. I don't feel sorry for anyone or company that does invest with this gangster and his crime family.

Reply(7)
57
Mountainlife
2d ago

The story will change in a few hours, and again, and again until it gets bizarre and fantastical and than trump will just blame it on Deep State.

Reply
10
it's just
3d ago

look how many Republicans he made fools of, "The Big Lie" the whole time he knew he lost.

Reply(9)
47
Related
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POTUS
wonderwall.com

Billy Baldwin, Kathy Griffin, Donald Trump himself and more celebrities react to news of New York's civil fraud lawsuit against the former POTUS

A bombshell. On Sept. 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, some of his children and other Trump Organization associates, claiming they inflated the value of Trump properties to get bank loans, or deflated them for tax relief. The AG, a Democrat, called it the "art of the steal." NBC News reported that the 220-page lawsuit alleges more than 200 instances of fraud over 10 years. James's office is seeking approximately $250 million in penalties. "These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. On Twitter, James said, "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans." Following the lawsuit, several celebrities and notable names reacted publicly on Twitter.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Salon

"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon

New York Attorney General Tish James just filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and basically every Trump except Tiffany and Barron. Specifically, the listed defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
POTUS
Business Insider

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy