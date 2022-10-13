Trump Organization II Mocked as Court Filings Reveal New Delaware Company

Revelations that the Trump Organization created a new company just as New York Attorney General Letitia James was about to file a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his business has drawn mockery online.

James' office sued Trump, the Trump Organization, senior management and other entities last month for what it alleged was "years of financial fraud to obtain a host of economic benefits." The former president is accused in the suit of falsely inflating his net worth by billions of dollars with the help of three of his children and senior Trump Organization executives in order to deceive lenders, insurers and tax authorities.

The New York attorney general wrote in a court filing on Thursday that on the exact day the lawsuit was filed, September 21, the Trump Organization registered a new entity with the New York secretary of state called "Trump Organization II LLC."

"That entity is a foreign corporation that was incorporated in Delaware. The Trump Organization has since refused to provide any assurance that it will not seek to move assets out of New York to evade legal accountability," James' office wrote in a release. The court filing notes that attorneys for Trump said the Trump Organization had not taken any steps to avoid potential consequences of the lawsuit.

"On the eve of this filing, counsel did offer to provide assurances and advance notice to address what were described as 'purported concerns,' but again offered no concrete mechanism to either effectuate or enforce that offer," the filing added.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support GOP candidates on September 17, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. A report that the Trump Organization launched a new company just as Letitia James was about to file a lawsuit against Trump and his business has elicited mockery of the ex-president. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The court filing's details about the almost identically named new company sparked parodies and ridicule on Twitter Thursday. One user, television producer Jonathan Goldman, wrote: "Trump Organization II is like the criminal putting on a fake mustache and thinking nobody recognizes him."

In another tweet, Goldman shared a picture of Trump with a drawn-on mustache.

"BREAKING: Trump Organization II announces its new CEO," he captioned the photo.

Heather Cox Richardson, a professor, took aim at the timing of the creation of Trump Organization II.

"I dunno, but creating 'Trump Organization II' on the same day that NYAG Letitia James sued the Trump Organization, and then continuing the same financial practices, sure sounds crimey," Richardson tweeted.

The New York attorney general's court filing on Thursday was a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to block what it alleged was an "ongoing fraudulent scheme" by Trump and the Trump Organization.

Writer Mike Larsen's response to the revelation centered on the name of the new business.

"On second thought, Trump Organization II might not have been the best name for the shell corporation," he tweeted.

The measures James' office is seeking to curtail the alleged continued fraud include blocking the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets to another entity without court approval, and requiring that all supporting and relevant materials are included in any new financial disclosures to banks and insurers. The office's release on Thursday also stated that James was seeking court permission to electronically serve Trump and his son, Eric Trump, "as both defendants and their counsels have refused to accept service of the complaints for almost a month."

A Trump Organization spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement back when the lawsuit was filed that it "has nothing to do with the facts or the law" and denounced it as political targeting of Trump and his company.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.