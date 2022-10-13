It’s never easy to say goodbye, but fans of a young generation have grown accustomed to bidding farewell to their favorite acts. Within the last few years, the world of music and beyond has mourned the loss of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, XXXTentacion and PnB Rock among others. Within the long list of artists that have passed away far too soon is Juice WRLD. This year, the Higgins family, his friends and fans around the world will remember the talented act three years after he passed away due to an overdose while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO