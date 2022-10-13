Read full article on original website
The year may not be over just yet, but fans of J.I.D and Smino are already looking forward to 2023. The St. Louis native and Dreamville recording artist have rolled out dates for their forthcoming “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. The talented duo will kick things off in Seattle on January 22 before stopping in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and several other major cities. Ultimately, their run will come to a close on March 29 in Nashville.
At 21 years old, most artists aren’t performing on BET and earning co-signs from the likes of 9th Wonder and Rapsody. However, Reuben Vincent isn’t like most artists. Raised by a pair of courageous parents who fled Liberia for Charlotte, Reuben Vincent learned the importance of making the most of every opportunity at an early age.
Fresh off of the stage at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia, Chlöe Bailey has rolled out her newest venture. In partnership with Garage Clothing, Bailey has debuted “B. DY,” a new collection of bold, daring and seeking clothing that the brand says will make consumers look as good as they feel. Ranging from bodysuits to puffer jackets, the international act has crafted a number of different pieces to fit a wide variety of looks.
Fans may not have had the opportunity to see The Fugees on tour last year, but they may have a shot at seeing Lauryn Hill in the near future. During a recent performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, the New Jersey native hinted at another performance of her debut solo album to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Few records dominated playlists, mixes and aux cords quiet like “F.N.F” by GloRilla. In the months following the record’s release, the Memphis native signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG, performed at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and collaborated with Cardi B. While GloRilla continues to make her way through the recording industry, the man behind the boards on her breakout hit, Hitkidd, continues to cook up records that people can’t stop playing.
Fresh off of his performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Lil’ Baby has revealed the track list for his forthcoming LP, It’s Only Me. The Quality Control signee’s new album will include 23 tracks with contributions from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Fridayy, Young Thug and Nardo Wick. To get the ball rolling on his latest album, the Atlanta native has delivered the project’s lead single, “Hey.”
While performing at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta over the weekend, Jermaine Dupri confirmed an upcoming Verzuz battle with Diddy. “I’m saying this to let y’all know the So So Def-Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” Dupri said on stage at Centennial Olympic Park. In August, the duo agreed...
DJ Drama has risen to new heights within the last two years. He picked up a Grammy Award for his contributions to Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost and recently won the “Best DJ” category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Not to be forgotten, he performed at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, steered the career of Jack Harlow and appeared on Complex‘s Blueprint. With all of that going on, the world-renowned DJ and producer has not forgotten the mixtape series that elevated him into the national consciousness, Gangsta Grillz.
It’s never easy to say goodbye, but fans of a young generation have grown accustomed to bidding farewell to their favorite acts. Within the last few years, the world of music and beyond has mourned the loss of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, XXXTentacion and PnB Rock among others. Within the long list of artists that have passed away far too soon is Juice WRLD. This year, the Higgins family, his friends and fans around the world will remember the talented act three years after he passed away due to an overdose while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
