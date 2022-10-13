ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TNT locks up Charles Barkley, Inside The NBA team long-term

Charles Barkley has speculated about many career options in recent years: Joining the LIV tour as a commentator, running for governor in Alabama, or retiring at 60 because he doesn't want to "die on TV." But it turns out he's going to be sticking to what he's best at (besides rebounding or dunking on Godzilla): Being on TV with Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq.
ALABAMA STATE
LeBron James' son, Bryce, hits major growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace altercation

Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson

Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arthur Smith has celebratory beers with Falcons O-line after win

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a surprise win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which prompted coach Arthur Smith to reward some of his players in a pretty awesome way. The Falcons pulled off a 28-14 win largely on the strength of the run game, with the team tallying 168 rushing yards. Even more impressively, the Falcons did it against the NFL’s top run defense, as the 49ers came in allowing just 3 yards per carry on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
The Nets Got Some Bad News About Valued Vets

The Brooklyn Nets will need to come out of the gate swinging when the new NBA season begins this week. While they weren’t the worst team in the league last year, they had a very disappointing season and were swept in the opening round of the playoffs (they were the only team to get swept in the postseason, by the way).
BROOKLYN, NY
Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers

For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
LOS ANGELES, CA

