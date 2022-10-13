Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher updates Haynes King's status and progress, talks South Carolina challenge
Texas A&M was off on Saturday. The Aggies are a disappointing 3-3 on the season and will open the 2nd half of their 2022 campaign with a road game at South Carolina on Saturday night. During his weekly media availability Monday, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the bye week for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: 10 bold predictions for the rest of the regular season
It has been a crazy, up-and-down 1st half of the 2022 season for head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Standing at 3-3 and 1-2 in SEC play, the Aggies have already experienced the lowest of lows — a home loss to Appalachian State — before giving Aggieland reason for hope by playing No. 1 Alabama to the last play on the road.
Comments / 0