Beyonce Collaborators, Country Titans: Who Will Be the First-Ever Grammy Songwriter of the Year?
The newly created Grammy Award for songwriter of the year is shaping up to be a tight race, with 62 potential nominees in contention, including such major hitmakers as The-Dream, Amy Allen, Natalie Hemby (pictured above, L-R), Justin Tranter, James Fauntleroy, Shane McAnally, Ali Tamposi, Kat Dahlia, Edgar Barrera, Omer Fedi, Scott Harris, Tobias Jesso Jr., Desmond Child, and dozens more.
M.I.A. Looks to the Past While Trying to Wiggle Her Way Into the Moment on ‘MATA’
As a progenitor of digital DIY art and the genre-melding noise pop that preceded the likes of Death Grips and 100 gecs, M.I.A. has made a seemingly full-circle return with MATA. Her sixth studio album grasps for the past and, in other ways, wiggles right back into the zeitgeist. In the two decades since she first came to online fame with her scrappy global-sonics-sampling dance tracks, the artist born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam has become both a prophetic and polarizing star who trojan horse’d raps about geopolitical violence, Western imperialism, and refugee stories into the mainstream, while racking up various controversies, both earned and unearned. (She couldn’t even avoid falling under fire during her latest album cycle: Shortly before MATA’s release, she tweeted criticism about vaccines and expressed interest in joining conservative personality Candace Owens’ talk show.)
Inaugural ‘The Grio Awards’ to Honor Tyler Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Dave Chapelle and More
Allen Media Group’s African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform theGrio has announced the inaugural The Grio Awards. The black-tie event will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, October 22th with co-hosts comedian Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs. The award show’s inaugural honorees are slated to...
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?
Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide.
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out
It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Airing Kanye West’s ‘Hurtful’ Antisemitic and George Floyd Comments on ‘Drink Champs’
N.O.R.E. (real name: Victor Santiago), who challenged West only occasionally during the interview, was on the receiving end of many angry social media posts for his tacit acceptance of many of the comments. More from Variety. Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Condemned by Anti-Defamation League: 'It's Dangerous'. “I made a mistake...
Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video
Jack Harlow’s last few music videos have been high-production events — he served as a motivational speaker and business executive in “Nail Tech,” then made some stealthy moves through the night in “First Class” and took over the Kentucky Derby with Drake in “Churchill Downs.” But the newly released video for “Like a Blade of Grass” taps in with the direct source of the rapper’s star power.
