As a progenitor of digital DIY art and the genre-melding noise pop that preceded the likes of Death Grips and 100 gecs, M.I.A. has made a seemingly full-circle return with MATA. Her sixth studio album grasps for the past and, in other ways, wiggles right back into the zeitgeist. In the two decades since she first came to online fame with her scrappy global-sonics-sampling dance tracks, the artist born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam has become both a prophetic and polarizing star who trojan horse’d raps about geopolitical violence, Western imperialism, and refugee stories into the mainstream, while racking up various controversies, both earned and unearned. (She couldn’t even avoid falling under fire during her latest album cycle: Shortly before MATA’s release, she tweeted criticism about vaccines and expressed interest in joining conservative personality Candace Owens’ talk show.)

