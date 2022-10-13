Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”

In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on her forehead and cheeks. Reacting to the procedure, Jessica says “it tickles” and “gives me chill bumps.” She adds, “I’ve been kissed by Emface, just all over.”

The Emface website says it works by “heating the dermis and increasing the levels of collagen and elastin fibers.”

Adding, “The end result is less wrinkles and more lift naturally without needles… in only 20 minutes.”

Just a few weeks ago, Rebel Wilson had the same procedure done so she could look “snatched” for a premiere. Check out her video here!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour also spoke with Simpson last month about how she’s doing these days.

Opening up about shedding the weight she gained with baby number three back in 2019, Jessica said, “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.”

Terri asked her, “Do you feel healthy?”

She said, “I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”