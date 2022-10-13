How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock

Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free.

Halloween Ends , the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock .

Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch

Halloween Ends , the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th and is playing nationwide in most major theater chains. You can see showtimes and tickets here .

While the amount of films premiering exclusively online has dwindled in the past year, Halloween Ends has a hybrid release, with the film premiering in physical theaters and also simultaneously streaming online on paid tiers of NBCUniversal’s Peacock .

How to Stream Halloween Ends Online

Want to watch Halloween Ends online? You’ll need to sign up for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock . Peacock is the only place to watch the 2022 Halloween sequel online for now — Halloween Ends will only be on Peacock for 60 days, but it’s not available on iTunes or Amazon and not streaming anywhere else for now.

To stream Halloween Ends online, you’ll need to have a Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscription. Pricing for Peacock Premium is just $4.99 a month , which is less than the price of a ticket to see Halloween Ends in a movie theater (for reference, Peacock Plus is $5.99 a month).

Sign up for Peacock here to get instant access to watch Halloween Ends online and on-demand as many times as you want.

How to Stream Halloween Ends Online Free

While Peacock offers a free tier, you won’t be able to watch Halloween Ends free on Peacock with that basic plan. Only Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscribers will get the Halloween Ends free stream online.

Don’t want to commit to a subscription just yet? There is a hack to stream Halloween Ends online free — just sign up for Peacock Premium’s free trial , which gets you a week of free access to the streaming service.

Get the Peacock free trial here and use it to watch Halloween Ends online free for seven days. After that, you can continue on with a monthly plan or simply cancel.

When Does Halloween Ends Leave Peacock?

Universal Pictures’ deal with Peacock gives the streaming service a two-month exclusive on the 2022 slasher film. That means you’ll be able to stream Halloween Ends on Peacock for 60 days (beginning October 15th).

Halloween Ends will leave Peacock on December 14th, though it’s expected to eventually return to the streamer or show up on another streaming service at a later date.

Halloween Ends Rating, Run Time, Plot

Halloween Ends has a run time of 111 minutes and is rated R for “strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, and language.” This is a Halloween horror slasher flick, after all.

Halloween Ends sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, who managed to survive Michael Myers’ killing spree in the original 1978 film, with the new film starting off four years after Strode’s last confrontation with the masked murderer. The new film also features a cameo from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, who returns as Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids Laurie babysat in the first Halloween film.

The rest of the Halloween Ends cast includes James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards, with James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Meyers / The Shape.

Per the Peacock plot description, “four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.”

