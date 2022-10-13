Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Week 8 rewind: No. 1 St. Teresa football gets everyone involved in remaining perfect
DECATUR — For the final time, St. Teresa football is Central Illinois Conference champion. Friday's 41-14 victory over Shelbyville on Friday locked up the team's third straight CIC championship. In the Bulldogs' nine seasons in the conference, they won the conference crown five times. After being voted out of...
Herald & Review
Pittsfield outlasts Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in topsy-turvy battle 24-12
Pittsfield called "game" in the waning moments of a 24-12 defeat of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in an Illinois high school football matchup. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter. Neither squad could muster points in the second and third...
Herald & Review
Clinton claims close encounter of the winning kind over Macon Meridian 14-6
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Clinton nipped Macon Meridian 14-6 on October 14 in Illinois football. Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters. Clinton enjoyed a meager margin over Macon Meridian with a 7-6 lead heading to the final quarter. The...
Springfield, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Herald & Review
Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone to dominate Monticello 48-13
Fairbury Prairie Central offered a model for success with a convincing 48-13 victory over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup. Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 32-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Fairbury...
Herald & Review
Quick jolt prompts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to power past Springfield Lanphier 66-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt in recording a 66-6 beating of Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier squared off with August 27, 2021 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Collinsville utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Champaign Centennial 15-14
Collinsville topped Champaign Centennial in a 15-14 overtime thriller on October 14 in Illinois football action. The Chargers took a 7-0 lead over the Kahoks heading to the intermission locker room. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring. Nothing...
Herald & Review
Pana hammers Virden North Mac 42-21
Pana lit up the scoreboard on October 14 to propel past Virden North Mac for a 42-21 victory on October 14 in Illinois football action. Pana drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Virden North Mac after the first quarter. Pana's offense darted in front for a 29-15...
channel1450.com
Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday
Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
Herald & Review
Needlepoint: Decatur Eisenhower sews up Springfield Southeast in slim triumph 26-22
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Decatur Eisenhower chalked up in tripping Springfield Southeast 26-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup. Last season, Springfield Southeast and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with August 27, 2021 at Springfield Southeast High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on...
Herald & Review
Charleston barely beats Mt. Zion 30-27
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Charleston had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mt. Zion 30-27 during this Illinois football game. Mt. Zion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Charleston as the first quarter ended.
Herald & Review
Chatham Glenwood mollywopps Springfield 48-14
Chatham Glenwood left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield from start to finish for a 48-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14. Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Springfield after the first quarter. The Titans fought to a 28-0 intermission...
Herald & Review
Lincoln gives Taylorville the business 52-19
The force was strong for Lincoln as it pierced Taylorville during Friday's 52-19 thumping for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14. Last season, Lincoln and Taylorville faced off on October 15, 2021 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here. In recent action on September 30, Lincoln...
Herald & Review
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Herald & Review
5 years after cattle show meeting, Illinois couple ties the knot at state fairgrounds
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
Herald & Review
Charles David (C. David) Brown
May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
