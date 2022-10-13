BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Body cam footage from one of the three Bristol officers who were ambushed last week was released over the weekend. It was part of a preliminary report from the Office of the Inspector General that announced that 26-year-old Officer Alec Iurato was justified in the shooting of the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher.

