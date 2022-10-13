ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments

Soul Not 4 Sale
4d ago

Anybody notice there's all kinds of guns and assault weapons but all of a sudden every shooter only has AR 15s?...🤔 Why aren't they using all the other different rifles...Sad this incident happened but watch it be a gun control topic instead of a random crazy guy who shouldn't have had a gun period

Reply(5)
13
AP_001127.36588c1d15344c06b11dece840d5d18d.1149
4d ago

Where are those who were talking all that bs on the other post talking about how these officers deserved this?? Where are those that had so much to say about how it’s the immigrants fault?? How they are the ones bringing in the guns from the borders?? Well here you have it. Another entitled American 🇺🇸 faked a 911 call to lure these officers and murdered them in cold blood. Noooo but guns aren’t the problem right??

Reply(6)
14
Gwen Crenshaw
4d ago

I guess this is what "Making America Great Again " looks like.🤷🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Serious condolences to the officers families and thank you gentleman for your service.

Reply(5)
8
 

