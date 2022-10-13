Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Frustrating loss makes it clear that Jameis Winston should be the Saints' starter
The New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals cleared up one thing once and for all for the club moving forward. There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team’s starting quarterback. Andy Dalton is a nice...
NOLA.com
Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans
Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NOLA.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow showed his LSU pride with a nod to Ja'Marr Chase for the Saints game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up in an LSU jersey, one worn by teammate Ja'Marr Chase, for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The No. 1 LSU jersey was worn by Chase, who now plays for the Bengals, during the national title game for...
NOLA.com
NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona
The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
NFL・
NOLA.com
In his Saints debut, Rashid Shaheed showed the power of speed with his 44-yard touchdown
The thunderclap that boomed throughout the Caesars Superdome was the byproduct of New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed announcing he belonged in the NFL with a 44-yard lightning bolt. Shaheed, an undrafted rookie from Weber State, offered some shock and awe in his NFL debut when he took his first...
NOLA.com
Here's which injured Saints starters will, won't return for Thursday's game against Arizona
The New Orleans Saints do not expect to have starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore or receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry available for their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, but there is optimism that rookie receiver Chris Olave will be able to play, sources said Monday. Olave, who...
NOLA.com
Fourth quarter collapse costs Saints bettors in Week 6 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals
The New Orleans Saints were on track win outright to the joy of those who were brave enough to bet on them as underdogs, but the result ended differently. The Saints closed as three-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to kickoff at Caesars Sportsbook, and it appeared that they would at least cover the pregame spread after leading for the majority of the contest.
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston described as Saints' 'emergency third quarterback' for Bengals game
If something had happened to Andy Dalton during last Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Taysom Hill would have been tapped to step in as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Though Jameis Winston suited up for the Week 6 game, Saints coach Dennis Allen made it clear Hill...
NOLA.com
Red-zone woes decide Saints' loss to Bengals: 'We can't win games like that'
The red flag in the New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the red zone. Struggles within the Caesar Superdome's 20-yard lines happened on both sides of the ball and field for the Saints. The offense turned just one of its five red-zone appearances into a touchdown. The defense allowed the Bengals to score on all three of their visits.
NOLA.com
Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
There were so many chances for the New Orleans Saints to land a decisive blow Sunday in front of a supercharged Caesars Superdome crowd. But instead of slamming the window shut on any potential Joe Burrow magic, New Orleans kept leaving that little crease open and, well, you can probably guess where this is leading.
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Bengals: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 2-3) Bengals 19, Saints 16: Sometimes the most desperate team wins, and the Bengals should be a desperate team Sunday. There's too many key injuries for the Saints to keep pace in what should be a low-scoring defensive struggle.
NOLA.com
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs betting preview: odds, trends, prediction
After throwing for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7 of the NFL season searching for a fifth victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NOLA.com
Saints place Deonte Harty on injured reserve during a flurry of Saturday transactions
The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty on injured reserve as one of several transactions Saturday afternoon. Harty left the Saints’ game against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday in the first half with an injury. The Times-Picayune confirmed Monday that Harty suffered turf toe.
NOLA.com
A lot of firsts and familiar faces: Numbers and names to know from Saints' loss to Bengals
MARCHING ON: For the 2022 NFL season, The Times-Picayune’s Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the New Orleans Saints marched against their opponent. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-26, on Sunday...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints, LSU reaction, plus MLB playoffs, NBA odds on jam-packed 'Bayou Bets'
A jam-packed edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, started on a sour note when analyst Jim Derry said the New Orleans Saints have no heart. That was the aftermath of the Saints' blown lead in what became a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it was the lead topic on Bayou Bets, which is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
NOLA.com
Not long ago, Andy Dalton was the face of the Bengals franchise. He didn't waste his platform
Andy Dalton is the man of the hour in New Orleans. For the third time in as many seasons, in the third different city, Dalton finds himself doing his best to keep things together. He is officially in the journeyman phase of his career. The Red Rifle is now a...
