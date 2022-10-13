ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans

Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NOLA.com

NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona

The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
NFL
NOLA.com

Fourth quarter collapse costs Saints bettors in Week 6 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

The New Orleans Saints were on track win outright to the joy of those who were brave enough to bet on them as underdogs, but the result ended differently. The Saints closed as three-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to kickoff at Caesars Sportsbook, and it appeared that they would at least cover the pregame spread after leading for the majority of the contest.
NOLA.com

Red-zone woes decide Saints' loss to Bengals: 'We can't win games like that'

The red flag in the New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the red zone. Struggles within the Caesar Superdome's 20-yard lines happened on both sides of the ball and field for the Saints. The offense turned just one of its five red-zone appearances into a touchdown. The defense allowed the Bengals to score on all three of their visits.
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Bengals: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 2-3) Bengals 19, Saints 16: Sometimes the most desperate team wins, and the Bengals should be a desperate team Sunday. There's too many key injuries for the Saints to keep pace in what should be a low-scoring defensive struggle.
NOLA.com

WATCH: Saints, LSU reaction, plus MLB playoffs, NBA odds on jam-packed 'Bayou Bets'

A jam-packed edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, started on a sour note when analyst Jim Derry said the New Orleans Saints have no heart. That was the aftermath of the Saints' blown lead in what became a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it was the lead topic on Bayou Bets, which is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
