Jeff Duncan: Frustrating loss makes it clear that Jameis Winston should be the Saints' starter
The New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals cleared up one thing once and for all for the club moving forward. There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team’s starting quarterback. Andy Dalton is a nice...
Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans
Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow showed his LSU pride with a nod to Ja'Marr Chase for the Saints game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up in an LSU jersey, one worn by teammate Ja'Marr Chase, for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The No. 1 LSU jersey was worn by Chase, who now plays for the Bengals, during the national title game for...
NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona
The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
NFL・
In his Saints debut, Rashid Shaheed showed the power of speed with his 44-yard touchdown
The thunderclap that boomed throughout the Caesars Superdome was the byproduct of New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed announcing he belonged in the NFL with a 44-yard lightning bolt. Shaheed, an undrafted rookie from Weber State, offered some shock and awe in his NFL debut when he took his first...
Here's which injured Saints starters will, won't return for Thursday's game against Arizona
The New Orleans Saints do not expect to have starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore or receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry available for their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, but there is optimism that rookie receiver Chris Olave will be able to play, sources said Monday. Olave, who...
Fourth quarter collapse costs Saints bettors in Week 6 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals
The New Orleans Saints were on track win outright to the joy of those who were brave enough to bet on them as underdogs, but the result ended differently. The Saints closed as three-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to kickoff at Caesars Sportsbook, and it appeared that they would at least cover the pregame spread after leading for the majority of the contest.
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs betting preview: odds, trends, prediction
After throwing for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7 of the NFL season searching for a fifth victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.
WATCH: Saints, LSU reaction, plus MLB playoffs, NBA odds on jam-packed 'Bayou Bets'
A jam-packed edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, started on a sour note when analyst Jim Derry said the New Orleans Saints have no heart. That was the aftermath of the Saints' blown lead in what became a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it was the lead topic on Bayou Bets, which is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
Jameis Winston described as Saints' 'emergency third quarterback' for Bengals game
If something had happened to Andy Dalton during last Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Taysom Hill would have been tapped to step in as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Though Jameis Winston suited up for the Week 6 game, Saints coach Dennis Allen made it clear Hill...
Red-zone woes decide Saints' loss to Bengals: 'We can't win games like that'
The red flag in the New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the red zone. Struggles within the Caesar Superdome's 20-yard lines happened on both sides of the ball and field for the Saints. The offense turned just one of its five red-zone appearances into a touchdown. The defense allowed the Bengals to score on all three of their visits.
Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
There were so many chances for the New Orleans Saints to land a decisive blow Sunday in front of a supercharged Caesars Superdome crowd. But instead of slamming the window shut on any potential Joe Burrow magic, New Orleans kept leaving that little crease open and, well, you can probably guess where this is leading.
Saints vs. Bengals: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 2-3) Bengals 19, Saints 16: Sometimes the most desperate team wins, and the Bengals should be a desperate team Sunday. There's too many key injuries for the Saints to keep pace in what should be a low-scoring defensive struggle.
Saints place Deonte Harty on injured reserve during a flurry of Saturday transactions
The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty on injured reserve as one of several transactions Saturday afternoon. Harty left the Saints’ game against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday in the first half with an injury. The Times-Picayune confirmed Monday that Harty suffered turf toe.
Three things we learned from the Saints' 30-26 loss to the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with two scores in the final 4 minutes to upend the New Orleans Saints 30-26 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Joe Burrow. The former LSU star enjoyed a banner day in his return to Louisiana, accounting for all four Bengals touchdowns. Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added an 18-yard touchdown run. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, struggled to put the ball in the end zone for the Saints after a solid opening quarter. Dalton passed for just 162 yards and failed to get the Saints into the end zone on their final four trips inside the red zone.
A lot of firsts and familiar faces: Numbers and names to know from Saints' loss to Bengals
MARCHING ON: For the 2022 NFL season, The Times-Picayune’s Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the New Orleans Saints marched against their opponent. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-26, on Sunday...
Pelicans' roster set after signing E.J. Liddell to final two-way slot
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract, which means that the team's roster for the upcoming season is set. The Pelicans have 15 players on standard contracts and two players on two-way contracts, the maximum allowed in both categories. The Pelicans drafted Liddell with the...
Pelicans 2022-23: These 10 numbers explain where the team is on the eve of the season
141 — In his first three seasons with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson missed 141 games. He played in 85 games. 14.3 — Williamson attempted 14.3 shots per game inside of 5 feet in 2020-21. The player who attempted the second-most shots inside of 5 feet that season, Giannis Antetokounmpo, attempted 9.5.
Ahead of his return in Brooklyn, Zion Williamson says, 'Things done changed'
The last time Zion Williamson played in an NBA road game, the arena was barely filled. On May 1, 2021, the Pelicans faced the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Williamson scored 37 points, including seven in overtime, and New Orleans won, 140-136. It was an exciting game, but few were...
Fred Vinson, the New Orleans Pelicans' shot fixer, was always chasing the perfect jumper
While Fred Vinson was on the opposite side of the world this summer, the videos never stopped coming in. Vinson, a longtime assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, spent two weeks in Thailand. His mother-in-law, who is from Bangkok, had not been back home since the early ’90s. So in August, Vinson and his wife, Muthithar, accompanied her there.
