Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some are skeptics of paranormal activity, others are believers and have even dedicated their lives to helping others connect with lost loved ones. For nearly a decade, a Laredo team has investigated homes and areas around Webb County. It’s a family affair for Torres Paranormal...
Loop 20 expansion project to impact park and golf course
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A road project that has been in the works for several years will impact a couple of recreational areas. The Casa Blanca State Park and the golf course will change after a redesign of Loop 20. County commissioners approved architects for the golf course; however, TxDOT...
Laredo City Council to discuss UniTrade contract with STX Venue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several agenda items including a hiring firm to provide consulting services for the development of the Del Mar Boulevard main street district, which is proposed for the portion of Del Mar that stretches between McPherson Road and Fenwick Drive.
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - National Unity Day is a day everyone comes together to take a stand against bullying. This year, the theme is “Together, we can create a world without bullying”. This coming Wednesday, four of Laredo’s learning institutions, TAMIU, Laredo College, LISD and UISD are banding...
TAMIU receives $3.5 million dollars for STEM students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The next pandemic might be way different than the one we have lived but our community is making sure to we are prepared for it. More than $3.5 million dollars will be invested on STEM students in TAMIU. Congressman Cuellar joined university President Dr. Pablo Arenaz...
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of silence, the future international bridge will be discussed by Laredo City Council members, but it will be discussed behind closed doors. On the agenda, the item staets, council members will talk about all matters related to bridge four and five. The City of...
Webb County approves temporary deputy medical examiner
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County votes to fund additional help for the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office. During their recent meeting, Commissioners gave the green light to move forward with an agreement with Dr. Siegfried Pueblitz. Dr. Pueblitz will temporarily perform the duties of deputy chief medical examiner....
Woman loses limb after attempting to jump on a train
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman loses part of her leg after attempting to jump on a moving train over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday at around 1 a.m. near the train tracks on Carrier Road and Frontage Drive. According to Laredo Police, the victim was a migrant...
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is clearing the air after there was a shots fired call that spooked the community of south Laredo over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday near the 2300 block of Highway 83. According to Laredo Police, they received a call regarding...
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eliazar Garcia, 41. He is roughly five feet, seven inches, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address...
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
Texas BP agents find undocumented immigrants sealed in railcar
Hebbronville, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took in 13 undocumented people after finding them sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas on Monday. According to the Laredo sector’s Border Patrol, on October 10, K0 Timmy and his handler were working and inspecting an eastbound train in...
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Student borrowers can now start submitting applications for student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education has launched its beta test version of its student loan relief website. Borrowers can fill out an application in advance of the site’s official launch which is set to take place...
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street. As a result, two westbound lanes are closed. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect...
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
Bulldogs Pull Away Early on Wolves
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A pair of 1st quarter interceptions, including one taken back to the house, and a trio of touchdowns had Alexander up 21-0 after the opening 12 minutes and they never look back in topping LBJ 35-7. For more headlines. click here.
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
