WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, and the Washington Capitals rallied past old coach Bruce Boudreau and the Vancouver Canucks 6-4 on Monday night for their second consecutive victory. Ovechkin’s first two goals of the season, 56 seconds in and with 2:58 left in regulation, bookended the Capitals blowing a lead and coming back. Dylan Strome got the comeback started with a power-play goal early in the third, continuing his strong start with his new team, before John Carlson tied it and Conor Sheary put the Capitals ahead. Winger Connor Brown, a newcomer like Strome, exited with an apparent right leg injury after going into the boards awkwardly early in the third. The team said Brown had a lower-body injury. Down a skater, the Capitals were still able to get back into the game with goals from Carlson with 11:17 left in regulation and Sheary with 7:16 remaining, avoiding what would have been their worst four-game start in nearly a decade.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 46 MINUTES AGO