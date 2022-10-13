Inflation Reduction Act tour heads to the Twin Cities touting lower healthcare costs

A nationwide bus tour celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act and how it will drive down healthcare costs is making a swing through the Twin Cities.

The tour has made stops in Michigan and Wisconsin, and Minnesota is coming up as state healthcare professionals share the benefits of the legislation.

MNsure CEO Nate Clark spoke at the event, saying those who get their health insurance through the MNsure marketplace will notice some welcome cost relief.

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, MNsure projects that eligible Minnesotans will receive up to $284 million in tax credits next year and spend 3.5% less on their insurance premiums,” Clark said, “That means that eligible families will save an average of $560 per month thanks to these enhance benefits.”

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith also shared that the legislation will lower costs for prescription drugs and provide free vaccines for seniors starting in 2023.

“The inflation reduction act will lower prescription drug costs and make health insurance more affordable for millions of Americans,” Smith said.