ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Reboot in the Works

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDpf2_0iY0ptwI00

VS&Co.’s ongoing makeover leans into the company’s off-mall ambitions , but there’s plenty more where that came from. At the global lingerie giant’s investor day on Thursday, executives also delved into how the company is developing its own “market collection” with complementary third-party brands, accelerating international growth and prioritizing capital reinvestment.

The “store of the future” initiative has driven positive results for the retailer, with 21 remodeled stores seeing high-single-digit sales increases compared to a control group. Eight of these stores are located in the U.S.

But the company expects to ramp up its renovations for the duration of 2022. VS&Co. forecasts 58 of these locations in total to be remodeled this year, including 31 in the U.S. These stores are characterized by more video screens in storefront windows and the removal of previously oversexualized imagery and decorative lighting. Going forward, stores will increase their use of RFID-powered Crave fitting room technology, a digital bra menu and newer imagery.

By 2025, the company anticipates remodeling 240 stores, or about 30 percent of its fleet.

The “store of the future” is just one of four strategies in VS&Co.’s brick-and-mortar overhaul. The company is diversifying real estate away from “B” and “C” malls in favor of “outdoor power centers” and also is reducing total square footage across the fleet. The final prong is expanding its store count outside the U.S.

On the whole, VS&Co. has improved brick-and-mortar cost efficiencies since its breakup with Bath & Body Works . Ninety-five percent of VS stores in North America are profitable, compared to just 79 percent in 2019.

‘Market collection” expands Victoria’s Secret beyond its core

Beyond the store, Victoria’s Secret has begun to extend itself into new white space with the summer launch of VS&Co-Lab , a microsite curating third-party, women-owned brands on VictoriasSecret.com.

Just don’t call it a marketplace, said VS&Co. CEO Martin Waters, who emphasized the term “market collection” to describe the partnering stable of brands, which include intimates labels Mindd and Freya and shapewear brand Leonisa among others.

“We deliberately didn’t use the term ‘marketplace,’” Waters said. “We are not turning Victoria’s Secret into an aggregator of everybody else’s content, I don’t think that makes sense. But with 500 million people coming to our site every year, we believe there is significant opportunity to sell those customers other merchandise that is close to our core, where maybe we don’t want Victoria’s Secret and Pink to go.”

In tandem with the market collection, VS&Co. is focusing on investing in more third-party brands complement the intimates seller’s core offerings, according to Greg Unis, chief growth officer. Two examples Unis highlighted included swimwear seller Frankies Bikinis and For Love & Lemons, both of which have secured Victoria’s Secret investments and are sold on VS&Co-Lab. The company is looking to add new brands to portfolio through strategic investments, and even acquisitions.

“Victoria’s Secret is a dominant player in a highly fragmented landscape,” Unis said. “When you think about how the customer shops, they are shopping by occasion. They have needs, they’re looking for solutions, and those come in lots of different things. It could be the right fashion, it could be the right size. It could be a specialized product that has specialized functionality.”

International growth still ‘underpenetrated’

Another major “growth igniter,” as VS&Co. framed it in the call, will come from international sales, which currently represent 15 percent of the company’s total sales. Unis said the company has aspirations to double that percentage to 30 percent. If a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 percent is achieved in five years, total international sales will more than double from $1.3 billion to $3 billion.

Unis indicated that VS is underpenetrated worldwide when compared to other popular global brands. While fiscal 2021 sales outside of North America represented 15 percent of the Victoria’s Secret business, they represented as much as 50 percent at both Ralph Lauren and Levi Strauss & Co ., while Tapestry generated 30 percent of sales outside the U.S. in that period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNlWn_0iY0ptwI00

“The two biggest markets outside of the U.S. are China and Western Europe,” Unis said. “In Western Europe, we are just at the beginning, and in China, we’re also a relative newcomer. This is our ‘go where the customer is’ strategy.”

In China, the company has a current goal to grow from approximately 1 percent market share to 5 percent, which would equate to a nearly $3 billion business, Unis said.

VS&Co. freed from ‘capital jail’

Chief financial and administrative officer Timothy Johnson told investors that the company will take advantage of its cash position to reinvest in the business, which is something he said was a rarity before he came aboard in May last year.

“We were in capital jail, so to speak, until performance turned, which was a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Johnson said. “We do not want to be in the place of never reinvesting in the business.”

More investments will come in areas including its stores of the future, and a reboot of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which the company scrapped in 2019. Amy Hauk, CEO of the Victoria’s Secret and Pink brands, would not reveal any details of the revived runway show, but said it “has to align with our values and our commitment to welcome and champion all women.”

VS&Co. now expects third-quarter operating income to be towards the high end of its previously communicated guidance range of $10 million to $40 million, and earnings are estimated to be towards the high end of the previously communicated guidance range of $0.00 to 25 cents per diluted share.

The updated operating income and earnings per diluted share guidance is based on a net sales decline in the high-single-digit range compared to last year, which is consistent with the company’s previously communicated guidance.

For 2025, the intimates retailer is setting a goal to reach $7.3 billion in annual sales, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.5 billion, or 20 percent of total sales. Over the past 12 months through the second quarter, sales were $6.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $1 billion, or 15 percent of sales.

The company’s longer-term goals include mid-single-digit sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent, operating margin of approximately 15 percent of total sales and free cash flow of more than $500 million. Current operating margin is 9 percent.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Does Goat-Grailed Deal Preview Resale’s Future?

Resale’s growth has been well documented in recent years, but as more players have popped up, the popularity of the segment appears to be driving consolidation. Global sneakers, apparel and accessories resale platform Goat Group has acquired Grailed, a community-driven marketplace for men’s luxury, streetwear, sneakers and vintage fashion, for an undisclosed sum. The cash and stock deal is expected to close in about 45 days and, until that time, the two companies will continue to operate independently. Grailed will continue to operate under its own brand and will integrate Goat’s operations infrastructure, which includes shipping and payments. With the acquisition, Goat gains...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Classic Fashion’s Walmart-Exclusive Apparel Factory Opens in California

Walmart executives joined Classic Fashion managers and elected officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Classic Fashion’s first U.S.-based production facility. For the next five years, the new Santa Ana, Calif., site will cut and sew apparel exclusively for Walmart, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to Made In USA. With this facility, Jordan-based Classic Fashion will create 125 new jobs by the end of next year, and an additional 225 by 2027, reaching 350 U.S. American jobs over five years. A supplier to Adidas, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger and American Eagle, Classic Fashion entered phase one of its strategy to support U.S. manufacturing...
SANTA ANA, CA
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Can’t Ignore How Resale’s Reshaping Consumer Closets

Preowned fashion is grabbing more of the consumer’s wallet share, especially among those 40 and younger. BCG’s recent report with B Corp luxury reseller Vestiaire Collective says secondhand could account for 27 percent of the typical resale shopper’s closet by next year, up about 2 percent from current numbers with Gen Z most interested in buying and selling at 31 percent and 44 percent, respectively. Millennials follow closely behind.“We are proud to see that sustainability and environmental awareness are increasing drivers for customers to buy and sell, but also for companies who wish to integrate circularity into their business model,” Fanny...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Takes Flight With New Wholesale Partnership

Some of Allbirds’ top footwear styles are now available at REI Co-op. The San Francisco company announced a new wholesale partnership with the outdoor retailer last week, building on existing deals with Nordstrom, Public Lands, House of Sports and Scheels. The Tree Flyer, Trail Runner SWT, Wool Runner, Wool Piper, Wool Runner Mizzle and Wool Runner-Up Mizzle are now sold at rei.com and at 41 REI stores, including flagships in Denver, Bloomington, Minn., Seattle, Washington, D.C., and SoHo in New York City. According to Allbirds, the two brands share a focus on environmental stewardship and better business practices, and want to offer...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

Asics the Latest to Drop Recycled-Bottle Fashion

Asics is incorporating recycled plastic bottles into its latest activewear collection. Customers in North American can now shop five new women’s apparel styles made with Repreve’s RPET performance fiber. The line, which includes a sports bra, capri pant, tight with pockets, biker short, and performance tight, is the result of a three-year recycled polyester testing process by Asics’ product development team. The capsule has contributed to diverting 200,000 plastic water bottles from landfills, Asics said. Each piece is made with six to 16 plastic bottles-worth of recycled plastic. The collection retails for $30-$65, and is available on the brand’s e-commerce site.  Asics North...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

From Prime Early Access to Downbeat Black Friday, Holiday Looks a Little Different This Year

Maybe the one thing retail should know as the gloves come off this holiday: searches for “save money” are up in the U.S. and have reached an all-time high worldwide. That’s what ShipStation owner Auctane and Retail Economics discovered when surveying 8,000 consumers and 800 merchants globally for their Holiday Shopping Trends Report: Winners Despite Uncertainty. Tuesday’s research augments the narrative that retailers will face an uphill battle this season when  “[c]onsumers are concerned, budgets are under pressure, and households are intending to cut back this year,” said Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, a British economic consultant. Economic influencer JPMorgan Chase...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust

A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Sourcing Journal

Is the ‘Sneaker Supercycle’ for Real?

Heading into the 2022 holiday season, consumer footwear preferences could be at a crossroads. On one hand, one analyst believes the best is yet to come from sneaker sales. And on the other, it appears demand for dressier footwear is kicking back into gear, as categories like boots and loafers further gather steam among consumers returning to work and suiting up for weddings, galas and nights out on the town. “We are in the beginning of a sneaker supercycle,” Omar Saad, managing director at Evercore ISI said during an Oct. 8 Yahoo Finance Live interview. “People are wearing sneakers more. Their...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Avocado Opens New ‘Relax and Learn’ Store

Continuing its push further into brick-and-mortar retail, direct-to-consumer mattress brand Avocado Green Mattress recently opened its latest “experience center” in Palo Alto, Calif. Avocado’s experience centers—which also have locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Seattle, among other cities—were designed to be more of a lifestyle showroom than a typical mattress store, with mattresses and furniture, as well as sustainable fashion and beauty products from Hass and Reed+Gwen, brands it recently spawned with the same clean, organic ethos. Unlike the traditional mattress retail model, employees at the certified B Corp.‘s new store don’t work on commission, and are more focused on...
PALO ALTO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Zegna Baruffa Teams With Woolmark for Pro-Merino Campaign

Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia, a specialist in the production of fine yarns for knitwear, is highlighting the sustainability and quality of Merino wool in a new marketing campaign supported by The Woolmark Company that targets consumers, as well as the textile trade. A spinner for more than 160 years, Italian company Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia each year buys approximately 10 million kilograms of raw Australian Merino wool for its yarns. To support its efforts to promote Merino wool as a sustainable and quality fiber, and drive sales, Australian Wool Innovation’s marketing arm, The Woolmark Company, has joined forces with the Biella-based...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

What Yeezy Gap’s Recent Numbers Say About State of Collab Culture

Co-branded collections have lost their cachet. That’s the conclusion of a recent report by retail intelligence firm Edited, which found that the abundance of these partnerships has diluted their appeal, effectiveness and value both now and in the future. While past super-hyped collaborations such as 2017’s Supreme x Louis Vuitton were pretty much instant sellouts, more recent ones such as Balenciaga’s and Gucci’s Hacker Project released in November 2021 (which Gucci said was not a collaboration but a “hacking” between the two Kering-owned brands) took significantly longer to go out of stock. While the Hacker Project did sell out online, Edited...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Pre-Thanksgiving Rail Strike Threat Back on the Table

The union representing railroad building and maintenance employees said Monday its members have rejected a tentative agreement with employers, raising the possibility yet again of a future strike. The dozen unions involved in the national collective bargaining process with the country’s major railroads are in various stages of the voting process in which members decide whether to ratify tentative contracts struck by their leadership. The negotiations had been a source of anxiety within the shipping community last month as some unions were still without tentative deals as a deadline loomed before workers and employers could have engaged in a strike...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Commerce and the Green Imperative

We are in the midst of a real-time, seismic shift as consumers transform expectations of global supply and demand models. The pandemic exposed the fragility of many supply chain networks. An inability to sense and dynamically adjust to shifting demand signals, consumer preferences, labor requirements, transportation, storage, inventory and trade policy changes caused havoc to economies and brands around the world.  According to McKinsey, “Investments in technology and automation in distribution centers are now at the forefront of most Chief Supply Chain Officers’ agendas.” Gartner recently upped its supply chain management technology forecast from 8 percent to 14 percent in compounded...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Wayfair Moves to Google Cloud, Natori Livestreams With Firework

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Cloud Wayfair/Google Cloud Wayfair has completed a full migration of its data center applications and services to the cloud, with the home furnishings retailer moving its business to Google Cloud. This should help the retailer increase business agility and technical innovation, handle burst capacity and scale new uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for scenarios ranging from fraud detection to personalized customer outreach. Migrating 100 percent of its cloud applications to Google Cloud further helps the company support its 24 million active customers. The...
Sourcing Journal

Project Announces Winter 2023 Dates

It’s still early October but the Project show is already looking ahead to 2023. The event, produced by Informa Markets, has announced its dates and locations for the first three months of the new year. Project New York will return to the Iron 23 space in Chelsea (where it relocated in July) Jan. 23-24 and showcase men’s and gender-fluid apparel, footwear and accessories brands. Informa Markets for Change (IMFC), the two-year-old ongoing initiative designed to foster allyship, inclusion and equality within the fashion community through programs that support, nurture and elevate minority-owned, women-owned and LGBTQIA+-owned fashion brands, will continue to sponsor an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

Precious Pants: Loro Piana Produces Cashmere Denim

Talk about your premium denim. Italian luxury brand Loro Piana has released a women’s capsule collection constructed from CashDenim, an exclusive 60 percent cotton and 40 percent cashmere fabric with an extremely soft hand that’s woven on traditional shuttle looms in the Bingo region of Japan, a longstanding denim hub in the Okayama and Hiroshima Prefectures. Experts weave the warp of the dyed denim with the weft of undyed cashmere fiber and create just 164 feet of the selvedge fabric in a single day. The two jeans and one jacket in the capsule are intentionally minimal and reflect the tradition and look of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Shein Joins the Rinse-and-Repeat Resale Economy

Shein is the latest entrant in the circularity conversation, creating a secondhand site with guidance from the provider behind Boyish’s resale platform. The Chinese fast fashion giant launched Shein Exchange on Monday to “make it easy for customers to access [the] circular economy,” according to Caitrin Watson, sustainability for the e-tailer once valued at $100 billion. The mobile-first peer-to-peer experience, currently available only in the U.S., is built right into the company’s heavily downloaded app so that customers interested in reselling their Shein buys can quickly access their purchase history and populate a listing with all the relevant data related to...
Sourcing Journal

Editor’s Letter: Inside the Fall 2022 Issue

Maybe it’s a sign of getting older or a coping mechanism for weathering unpredictable times, but I’m nothing if not a sucker for tradition. Seeing school supplies stock store shelves each August leaves me smiling with excitement. Though I’m a vegetarian, a Thanksgiving spread sans glistening, golden-brown turkey would just be any old Thursday-night dinner. So it goes without saying that I was enthralled with all the pomp, circumstance and pageantry swirling around Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.  This fondness for rituals is also why I’m drawn to denim. Like the Queen, blue jeans have been a reliable, familiar and—if they’re made...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy