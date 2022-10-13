Read full article on original website
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community College
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing busyness of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break.
The experience and history of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles
The rich Cajun and Créole culture has come a long way throughout the centuries and there is no better place to celebrate it than at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for some south Louisiana parishes: NWS
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for some parishes north of Baton Rouge. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson are also included.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
Louisiana duo arrested during traffic stop after crack cocaine found
Two arrested after traffic stop in Assumption Parish led to discovery of crack cocaine.
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
