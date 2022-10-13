ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

KPEL 96.5

No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos

Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Mid-week freeze watch in effect for some south Louisiana parishes: NWS

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for some parishes north of Baton Rouge. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson are also included.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
