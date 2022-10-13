Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Be patient: Work on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue about 2 months from completion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you've driven through north Asheville lately, you've probably seen the big changes on Merrimon Avenue. Unfortunately, it's not over yet. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the work is expected to continue for the next two months. NCDOT has converted the road to...
my40.tv
Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
my40.tv
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
my40.tv
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
my40.tv
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
wspa.com
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lanes have reopened after a crash on I-85 Northbound Monday morning in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol incidents report states that the roadway is blocked on I-85 NB near Exit 80 at Gossett Road. The SCDOT camera showed an SUV over the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
my40.tv
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
WLOS.com
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
FOX Carolina
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
my40.tv
Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
my40.tv
'Tis the season: Fall leaf collection begins for Hendersonville residents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again when falling leaves can become a headache for homeowners and renters. Hendersonville city residents will once again have the chance to get rid of those pesky leaves with the city's "Fall Bulk Leaf Collection 2022," which runs from Oct. 17-Dec. 30.
Nurses trek fresh blood into woods to rescue 18-year-old hiker who fell from NC mountain
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses had to trek fresh blood into the woods after a hiker fell off of a mountain in North Carolina Sunday evening, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Monday the hiker is a 18-year-old from the Durham area...
WYFF4.com
Early in-person voting: What voters in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia need to know
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia are offering early voting for the 2022 general election in November. Where: Various locations. Click this link to find locations by county. Requirements: Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote. North Carolina:. When: Oct....
my40.tv
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
Comments / 1