NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
NBC 29 News
UVA LawTech Center director writes book on online privacy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new book by Danielle Citron centers on the fight for privacy and the access people have to our personal information. The fight for privacy isn’t just about keeping social media accounts on private, but also web searches and how easy it can be for companies to get those details.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
NBC 29 News
Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. 46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The funds go to support women’s...
NBC 29 News
UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are trying to bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Doctors say there is evidence pointing to safer ways for babies to sleep to reduce SIDS. Doctor Rachel Moon is a pediatrics professor at UVA and chair of the American Academy...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the CASCPA Critter Lift and Rummage store held their fourth annual donation and fundraising event. The fundraiser helps the shelter bring in donations such as treats and toys for animals at the shelter. People were able to buy specialty items such as...
NBC 29 News
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office recently received grant funding to add four additional school resource officers within Rockingham County Public Schools. Two of those positions have been filled, with one new SRO being placed at Wilbur Pence Middle School and the other new hire...
NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
NBC 29 News
JMRL holding annual book sale
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Hundreds of thousands of books were donated for the event, and sales are expected to bring in nearly $100,000 for JMRL. “Other communities don’t, aren’t...
NBC 29 News
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have heard of birth doulas, professionals that provide holistic care during the birthing process. Now death doulas are becoming popular as well, providing the same care at the end of life. Hospice of the Piedmont launched a new program that provides death doulas to...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices continue to rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
NBC 29 News
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
Virginia drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after death linked to fentanyl
A Ruckersville man who authorities say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl while in jail pled guilty in federal court to drug charges related to an overdose death linked to fentanyl.
NBC 29 News
Police investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the Hardy Drive area. CPD announced Sunday, October 16, that officers were called out to that area around 2:30 a.m. There, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings. No injuries were reported. The department says detectives...
cbs19news
Charlottesville police investigating a shooting incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel. Around 5:15 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of the hotel's parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile...
wina.com
Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games
Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.
