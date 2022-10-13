ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA LawTech Center director writes book on online privacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new book by Danielle Citron centers on the fight for privacy and the access people have to our personal information. The fight for privacy isn’t just about keeping social media accounts on private, but also web searches and how easy it can be for companies to get those details.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. 46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The funds go to support women’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are trying to bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Doctors say there is evidence pointing to safer ways for babies to sleep to reduce SIDS. Doctor Rachel Moon is a pediatrics professor at UVA and chair of the American Academy...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office recently received grant funding to add four additional school resource officers within Rockingham County Public Schools. Two of those positions have been filled, with one new SRO being placed at Wilbur Pence Middle School and the other new hire...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

JMRL holding annual book sale

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Hundreds of thousands of books were donated for the event, and sales are expected to bring in nearly $100,000 for JMRL. “Other communities don’t, aren’t...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices continue to rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Police investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the Hardy Drive area. CPD announced Sunday, October 16, that officers were called out to that area around 2:30 a.m. There, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings. No injuries were reported. The department says detectives...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville police investigating a shooting incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel. Around 5:15 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of the hotel's parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

