Foot of snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
The season’s first major lake-effect snow event has dumped more than a foot of snow on Lake Superior’s leeward shores. And up to another foot of snow could fall in some spots. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula picked up more than a foot of snow...
Cold and windy Monday; big end-of-week warmup
Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly Monday and Tuesday with highs just in the 30s Monday. Winds will blow from the north at 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph pushing wind chills into the 20s and teens. Monday night will bring frigid lows in the teens north and 20s south. A big warmup develops late week.
New poll shows that Walz has a slight lead over Jensen in tight Minnesota governor race
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen are poised to debate Tuesday night on television stations in Mankato, Rochester, Duluth and Fargo. It’s the only televised debate in the Minnesota gubernatorial race this year. Ahead of the debate, a new poll from MinnPost and Embold Research shows Walz...
Enbridge faces criminal charge, more fines over Line 3 construction
Enbridge Energy faces a criminal charge and additional financial penalties related to construction of the Line 3 pipeline last year. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Monday that his office is filing one misdemeanor count against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for using state waters without a permit.
