Minnesota State

Cold and windy Monday; big end-of-week warmup

Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly Monday and Tuesday with highs just in the 30s Monday. Winds will blow from the north at 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph pushing wind chills into the 20s and teens. Monday night will bring frigid lows in the teens north and 20s south. A big warmup develops late week.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Enbridge faces criminal charge, more fines over Line 3 construction

Enbridge Energy faces a criminal charge and additional financial penalties related to construction of the Line 3 pipeline last year. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Monday that his office is filing one misdemeanor count against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for using state waters without a permit.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN

