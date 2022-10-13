Read full article on original website
Children's Savings Account Program Launched in Wyoming
Teton Literacy Center (TLC) is excited to share the success of the pilot launch of our Funding Futures Children's Savings Account tool to encourage post-secondary education and savings. Funding Futures aims to shift family and student expectations, increase academic performance and long-term TLC retention, and provide financial literacy and empowerment....
