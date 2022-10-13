Read full article on original website
5 Strategies for Health System Growth in a Volatile Environment
Healthcare was built for stability, so it often fails to keep up with change—especially the volatility and uncertainty facing the industry today. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced providers to respond to day-to-day needs, sparking more workforce shortages and burnout, payers, private equity firms, new entrants, and other innovators invested in digital health, primary care, and additional network growth strategies – not just to close gaps in care but to meet heightened consumer expectations.
KLAS Research/Bain report on health IT spending: 7 things to know
Healthcare providers are doubling down on software investments as they emerge from the pandemic, focusing on revenue cycle management, patient intake and cybersecurity, according to an Oct. 17 report from KLAS Research and Bain & Co. Here are seven other things to know from the report:. 1. Forty-five percent of...
Contract Labor is Here to Stay: Three Strategies for Long-Term Success
As clinical leaders and administrators, we often find ourselves on both sides of a contract labor seesaw. Perhaps you can relate. A mitigating event occurs (such as a global pandemic), which increases the need for contract labor positions. Budgets for the following year include room for these positions but carefully outline a plan to ramp down.
6 health systems affected by Kaye-Smiths vendor breach
Six health systems have reported that some of their patient and employee data has been compromised due to a ransomware attack against third-party printing vendor Kaye-Smith. In June, Kaye-Smith learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems. The vendor, which provides billing services to multiple health systems across the country, also found that the breached information included patient and employee data from some of the health systems it serves.
Hospital finances need 'intensive care,' Ohio leader says
Ohio Hospital Association president and CEO Mike Abrams said hospital finances "need intensive care to rebound from COVID-19," in an Oct. 16 opinion piece published on Cleveland.com. Mr. Abrams said stress and burnout exacerbated by serious staffing shortages; contract labor expenses remaining at nearly 500 percent of pre-pandemic levels; and...
