Heber Springs, AR

THV11

Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Silver Alert activated for missing 75-year-old Stone County man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 75-year-old out of Mountain View, police reported Monday. According to the Arkansas State Police, Danny Joe Archer has been missing since 11 a.m. on Sunday. Archer's last know location was near a sewage treatment facility at 337...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man

Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Body found in Izard County

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body. According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit

A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff

An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Southside man dies after Floral Road accident

A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man killed after colliding with semi-truck

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]

