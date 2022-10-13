Read full article on original website
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
KATV
Silver Alert activated for missing 75-year-old Stone County man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 75-year-old out of Mountain View, police reported Monday. According to the Arkansas State Police, Danny Joe Archer has been missing since 11 a.m. on Sunday. Archer's last know location was near a sewage treatment facility at 337...
whiterivernow.com
Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man
Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
Kait 8
Body found in Izard County
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body. According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.
Investigation underway after North Little Rock officer discharges weapon
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of October 15, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Velvet Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, they encountered several male subjects with firearms, and one of the officers discharged his service weapon. The...
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to his mother’s August killing
Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating after possible gun incident at high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible incident involving a gun at a high school campus. The alleged incident happened at Mount Vernon Enola High School on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were made aware of the situation on Thursday. The...
KTLO
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit
A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
KATV
Inmate found unresponsive during cell checks at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Reginal Detention Facility announced Wednesday that one of their inmates was found unresponsive. On Tuesday, a deputy was orchestrating cell checks at 8: 43 p.m. until he came upon inmate Floyd Jackson. The 48-year-old man of Little Rock was found slumped over...
KTLO
Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff
An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
LRPD confident they have several persons of interest after a UALR student killed 11 years ago
More than a decade has passed since a 20-year-old Arkansas woman went to class at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and never came home.
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
Little Rock police investigating shooting near Roselawn Cemetery, 3 injured
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
