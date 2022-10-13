Read full article on original website
Bobcats rise to No. 3, Griz fall to No. 7 in Stats Perform Top 25 poll
With some of the top teams falling over the weekend, there was plenty of shifting in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, including a new No. 1. Those shifts affected the two schools in the Treasure State as well. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) moved up one spot to No. 3 after the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 37-14 over the weekend. MSU had consistently sat at No. 4 in the poll throughout the year.
Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football
MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Willie Patterson redshirted in 2017, his first with the Montana State football program. The wide receiver missed the final six games of the following season, and another injury forced him to miss seven in 2019. Then the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Week 7: Idaho Vandals silence No. 3 Montana Grizzlies for first time since 1999
Fresh off their bye week, the No. 3 Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1) fell to Idaho (4-2, 3-0) in Missoula and had to give back the Little Brown Stein after two decades. 'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999. LUCAS SEMB...
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colorado — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team is visiting Northern Colorado. Kickoff for Saturday's Big Sky Conference game is 1 p.m. The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) are without their top two strong safeties. First stringer Rylan Ortt still hasn't been reinstated from his six-game suspension for failing a drug test, while backup Rhedi Short (who has started in Ortt's place all season) is out with a leg injury, MSU announced before the game. Kendric Bailey will start.
Montana State defense rallies against Northern Colorado following Brody Grebe ejection
GREELEY, Colo. — At first, it looked like a stop on fourth down. Then came the replay. While Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey passed to running back Elijah Dotson for a measly 4-yard gain on fourth-and-14, there was a flag in the backfield. Referee Greg Wilson came onto the field and announced the penalty:
Montana State volleyball ends losing streak with sweep of Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — The Montana State volleyball team recorded a season-high .359 attack mark en route to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night at Shroyer Gym to end a four-game losing streak. Senior Kira Thomsen led Montana State (7-12, 3-4 Big Sky) with a match-high...
Montana State men's cross country, Duncan Hamilton win Pre-Nationals Invitational
STILLWATER, Oklahoma — With 1,000 meters to go in Oklahoma State’s Weis-Crockett/Pre-Nationals Invitational, Montana State head cross country coach Lyle Weese knew the men’s race was going to come down to the wire. In fact, the team title between the No. 25 Bobcats and the No. 29...
Scoreboard: College football box scores (Oct. 15)
MTST — FG Glessner 51, 11:40. UNCO — Ford 9 pass from McCaffrey (Bale kick), 12:30. MTST — Fitzgerald 3 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 10:08. MTST — Patterson 16 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 01:55. Third Quarter. MTST — Patterson 37 pass from Mellott (Glessner...
Weekend in review: Week 8 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the eighth week of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 15) Highlights from across the state for high school football. From humble beginnings, Lockwood football seniors get their moment in win over Hardin. BRIAR NAPIER...
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I believe if you are going to eat breakfast, why not have every food item at once?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat fast and efficiently. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast burrito or a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish. Bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese are all wrapped together or stacked on each other. I love it.
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
Bozeman High school principal speaks about beloved late teacher
Principal Dan Mills of Bozeman High School speaks about what the student body is doing to focus on the positive legacy of Kelly Fulton.
Super Crazy Weekend For Bozeman Police Officers. We Salute YOU
This past weekend was a crazy one for the Bozeman Police Department. I think some don't realize how hard our officers work in the wee hours of the night, so if you need a reminder of what is happening while we are sleeping or working your overnight shift, here you go.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Above average temperatures to continue through next week; hazy skies could worsen
A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
