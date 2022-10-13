ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bobcats rise to No. 3, Griz fall to No. 7 in Stats Perform Top 25 poll

With some of the top teams falling over the weekend, there was plenty of shifting in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, including a new No. 1. Those shifts affected the two schools in the Treasure State as well. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) moved up one spot to No. 3 after the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 37-14 over the weekend. MSU had consistently sat at No. 4 in the poll throughout the year.
Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football

MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colorado — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team is visiting Northern Colorado. Kickoff for Saturday's Big Sky Conference game is 1 p.m. The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) are without their top two strong safeties. First stringer Rylan Ortt still hasn't been reinstated from his six-game suspension for failing a drug test, while backup Rhedi Short (who has started in Ortt's place all season) is out with a leg injury, MSU announced before the game. Kendric Bailey will start.
Scoreboard: College football box scores (Oct. 15)

MTST — FG Glessner 51, 11:40. UNCO — Ford 9 pass from McCaffrey (Bale kick), 12:30. MTST — Fitzgerald 3 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 10:08. MTST — Patterson 16 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 01:55. Third Quarter. MTST — Patterson 37 pass from Mellott (Glessner...
Weekend in review: Week 8 of Montana 2022 high school sports

Roundup of coverage from the eighth week of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 15) Highlights from across the state for high school football. From humble beginnings, Lockwood football seniors get their moment in win over Hardin. BRIAR NAPIER...
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way

Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I believe if you are going to eat breakfast, why not have every food item at once?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat fast and efficiently. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast burrito or a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish. Bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese are all wrapped together or stacked on each other. I love it.
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday

Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!

You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Above average temperatures to continue through next week; hazy skies could worsen

A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
