Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I believe if you are going to eat breakfast, why not have every food item at once?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat fast and efficiently. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast burrito or a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish. Bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese are all wrapped together or stacked on each other. I love it.

