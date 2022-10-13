Read full article on original website
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight
Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London. The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world. All three...
Ben Bril: The Dutch Jewish boxing champion sent to Nazi camps by Olympic team-mate
Sitting in his boxing gym just outside Amsterdam, former Dutch champion Barry Groenteman is reminiscing about the times he used to visit his grandmother. When she was living in a retirement home and he would go to see her, he'd often come across an older man "who was always shadowboxing: in the hall, with the nurses".
Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema wins award as best player in world football for first time
Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - for the first time. Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games as he helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22. Lionel Messi (seven) and...
Colin Ingram: Glamorgan re-sign South Africa batter on new two-year deal
South Africa batter Colin Ingram has signed a new two year deal to remain at Glamorgan until 2024. Ingram, 37, will be one of three overseas players on the books at the start of 2023, alongside Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser. Only two can play in any match, but...
