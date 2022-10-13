ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, OR

KTVL

Southern Oregon does Drag

Ashalnd, ORE — From the streets of New York in the 1960s to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, the art form of Drag has come out of the closet and into the mainstream: sequins, wigs and all. The origins of Drag and gender impersonation can be traced back in...
ASHLAND, OR
EDNPub

Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo)

Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo) – 10/17/22. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent

SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Meet creepy crawly critters at Wildlife Images' Howl-O-Ween

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Halloween is the time of year when the creepy, crawly, and slithering creatures come out to play. Why not join them? Come in your costume and treat yourself to the Howl-O-Ween carnival at Wildlife Images. Meet and greet some of the slithery, creepy, and crawly...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford

MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. “This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty’s cycles and...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland

ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
ASHLAND, OR
Herald and News

Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase

An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
ASHLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH

A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

