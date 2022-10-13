Read full article on original website
KTVL
Southern Oregon does Drag
Ashalnd, ORE — From the streets of New York in the 1960s to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, the art form of Drag has come out of the closet and into the mainstream: sequins, wigs and all. The origins of Drag and gender impersonation can be traced back in...
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo)
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo) – 10/17/22. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
KTVL
New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent
SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
KTVL
Restore Our Community hosts its annual Recovery Festival at Harry & David baseball field
MEDFORD — The annual Strong & Courageous Recovery Festival, which is geared toward changing the stigma of recovering from an addiction, held its ninth softball tournament at the Harry & David baseball field this weekend. The first six years were hosted by the Foundation for Recovery, then for the...
KTVL
Meet creepy crawly critters at Wildlife Images' Howl-O-Ween
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Halloween is the time of year when the creepy, crawly, and slithering creatures come out to play. Why not join them? Come in your costume and treat yourself to the Howl-O-Ween carnival at Wildlife Images. Meet and greet some of the slithery, creepy, and crawly...
KTVL
Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford
MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. “This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty’s cycles and...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
KTVL
Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland
ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
KTVL
Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to help bring refugees to Ashland
ASHLAND — Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to spread awareness and raise money, which will help a total of seven Ukrainian families come to Oregon by the end of 2023. “The family members are trying to get their work permits but the process will take...
KTVL
Talent Gem Emporium returns in a new building following Almeda Fire
TALENT — Through patience and timing, Talent Gem Emporium was able to find a new home right off Highway 99 in front of Sieber Road thanks to a connection with Lawrence Family. “This old building was not for rent, but the landlord considered my offer to lease it, I...
KTVL
Medford man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, kidnapping, strangling her
MEDFORD — A Medford man will be arraigned in court Monday, Oct. 17 following an incident in which he reportedly broke into a woman's home, attacked, strangled and kidnapped her. Police records state that 47-year-old Mark Allen Atkins was arrested on Oct. 14 and lodged in the Jackson County...
Herald and News
Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase
An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
KDRV
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
KTVL
Water main break in Grants Pass could introduce harmful bacteria, city says
GRANTS PASS — Repair crews are working to fix a water main break in Grants Pass that occurred Monday, Oct. 17. The city warned that the loss of water pressure in the distribution system could cause potentially-harmful bacteria to be present in the water supply. The city noted that...
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
KTVL
Three arrests made at two Josephine County unlicensed cannabis grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Three people were arrested on Oct. 12, when the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed two search warrants in the 3000 block of Upper River Road and one search warrant in the 3000 block of Lower River Road in Josephine County regarding unlicensed cannabis grow sites.
