The Independent

When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report Reveals PSG Has Eyes on Atlético Madrid Star to Replace Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos is injecting youth into the capital club squad. This past summer transfer window, no player that arrived was older than 26 years old, and he intends to continue this trend, which explains the possible interest in Atlético Madrid João Félix. Spanish...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Nemanja Gudelj seals first La Liga win for Jorge Sampaoli since Sevilla return

Jorge Sampaoli has secured his first win since returning as Sevilla boss earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca. After draws in his first two games back in Andalucia, across La Liga and Champions League action, Sampaoli sealed all three points in Palma, via Nemanja Gudelj’s second half wonder goal.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus tracking the son of their former defender

Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star

Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Neymar leads PSG to 'Classique' win over Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Neymar scored his ninth goal in the French league this season to guide Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-0 win over bitter rival Marseille in French soccer's biggest game on Sunday. Still unbeaten this campaign, PSG posted its ninth win in 11 league games to move three...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag tried to sign another Ajax player this summer

Manchester United’s transfer plans this summer centred around players Erik ten Hag was familiar with, with the Dutchman having connections to four of the five outfield players signed this year. In addition to signing Ten Hag from Ajax, United also signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Post Register

Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out

MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Injured Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane to miss Barcelona clash

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane will miss their Champions League trip to Barcelona on October 26. The German international has been in excellent form so far in 2022/23, with nine goals across Bundesliga and Champions League action. He netted against La Blaugrana in the reverse fixture, at the Allianz Arena...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

(Video) Watch Lionel Messi’s Best Moments in PSG’s Win Against Marseille

After missing three straight games due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi returned the Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 in the 1-0 win against Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique. It appears that manager Christophe Galtier and the coaching staff took a precautious approach to Messi as the 35-year-old played 79...
SOCCER
The Independent

Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory

Karim Benzema ended his goal drought as Real Madrid surged to victory in El Clasico to deepen Barcelona’s woes.Benzema’s 12th-minute opener – his first goal in six games – and a second from Federico Valverde put the home side firmly in charge and although substitute Ferran Torres reduced the deficit with seven minutes remaining, Rodrygo’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu.Victory saw Real leapfrog the Catalan giants to the top of LaLiga to cap a difficult week for Barca boss Xavi, whose side slipped to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in midweek following a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Spanish report: Juventus and Inter consider the same manager

Prior to the first kickoff, fans and observers alike expected Inter and Juventus to be amongst the main protagonists in the Scudetto race. After all, these two giants arguably boast the two strongest squads in Italy. However, they both find themselves trailing behind the likes of Napoli, Atalanta and others,...
SOCCER

