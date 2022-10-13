Read full article on original website
Related
When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?
The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
Where To Watch 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Live Stream Details
Tonight, the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony takes place in Paris. Below you can find the details of where to watch.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Yardbarker
Report Reveals PSG Has Eyes on Atlético Madrid Star to Replace Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos is injecting youth into the capital club squad. This past summer transfer window, no player that arrived was older than 26 years old, and he intends to continue this trend, which explains the possible interest in Atlético Madrid João Félix. Spanish...
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in...
Ballon d’Or Results: Benzema, Alexia Win Best Player Awards
The Real Madrid striker and Barcelona women’s star were crowned the best players in the world by France Football.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning...
Yardbarker
Nemanja Gudelj seals first La Liga win for Jorge Sampaoli since Sevilla return
Jorge Sampaoli has secured his first win since returning as Sevilla boss earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca. After draws in his first two games back in Andalucia, across La Liga and Champions League action, Sampaoli sealed all three points in Palma, via Nemanja Gudelj’s second half wonder goal.
Yardbarker
Juventus tracking the son of their former defender
Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star
Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
PSG 1-0 Marseille: Player ratings as Neymar secures victory in Le Classique
Report and player ratings as PSG beat Marseille in Ligue 1.
FOX Sports
Neymar leads PSG to 'Classique' win over Marseille
PARIS (AP) — Neymar scored his ninth goal in the French league this season to guide Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-0 win over bitter rival Marseille in French soccer's biggest game on Sunday. Still unbeaten this campaign, PSG posted its ninth win in 11 league games to move three...
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag tried to sign another Ajax player this summer
Manchester United’s transfer plans this summer centred around players Erik ten Hag was familiar with, with the Dutchman having connections to four of the five outfield players signed this year. In addition to signing Ten Hag from Ajax, United also signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony and the...
Post Register
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
FIFA 23 RTTK tracker with upgradeable Messi and Foden cards
Aubameyang and Odegaard also make the FIFA 23 RTTK upgrades tracker
Yardbarker
Injured Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane to miss Barcelona clash
Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane will miss their Champions League trip to Barcelona on October 26. The German international has been in excellent form so far in 2022/23, with nine goals across Bundesliga and Champions League action. He netted against La Blaugrana in the reverse fixture, at the Allianz Arena...
Yardbarker
(Video) Watch Lionel Messi’s Best Moments in PSG’s Win Against Marseille
After missing three straight games due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi returned the Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 in the 1-0 win against Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique. It appears that manager Christophe Galtier and the coaching staff took a precautious approach to Messi as the 35-year-old played 79...
Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory
Karim Benzema ended his goal drought as Real Madrid surged to victory in El Clasico to deepen Barcelona’s woes.Benzema’s 12th-minute opener – his first goal in six games – and a second from Federico Valverde put the home side firmly in charge and although substitute Ferran Torres reduced the deficit with seven minutes remaining, Rodrygo’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu.Victory saw Real leapfrog the Catalan giants to the top of LaLiga to cap a difficult week for Barca boss Xavi, whose side slipped to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in midweek following a...
Yardbarker
Spanish report: Juventus and Inter consider the same manager
Prior to the first kickoff, fans and observers alike expected Inter and Juventus to be amongst the main protagonists in the Scudetto race. After all, these two giants arguably boast the two strongest squads in Italy. However, they both find themselves trailing behind the likes of Napoli, Atalanta and others,...
Comments / 0