WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08
The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year. But...
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals tracker
The Great 8 is going for 800. Alex Ovechkin – nicknamed "The Great 8" as a nod to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" – is set to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 career goals. He entered the 2022-2023 season having scored 780 over his 17 seasons. With each goal scored this season, he inches closer to joining Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) in hockey's most exclusive club.
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach
The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests. Sam Lafferty scored two shorthanded goals in a...
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut
Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined his new team in San Jose and made his Chicago debut against the Sharks. And...
Detroit Red Wings tie it up late in third, but lose to L.A. Kings in overtime, 5-4
Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound...
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets
The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the Green Bay Packers dropped their third game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday.
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
NFL・
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees ALDS Game 5 postponed to Tuesday
NEW YORK — Due to off days and weather, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are engaged in a
Postponed: Game 5 moves to Tuesday due to weather
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians.
Bulls' City Edition jerseys for this year may have leaked
The Chicago Bulls' City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season have yet to be officially announced by the team. But, as these things tend to do, the design for the jerseys may have leaked on Reddit. Here is a look at the jersey design from a poster who says...
Phillies vs. Padres NLCS: Game times, TV, ticket info and more
The NLCS matchup is set, with the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies facing the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres for a trip to the 2022 World Series. The last-seeded Phillies advanced through the Wild Card Series after upsetting the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game sweep. They defeated their division rivals in the NLDS, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, winning three of four games.
Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields
There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the second-year quarterback for failure. The team has one of the worst offensive...
Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture
Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger
The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand in the victory. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike...
Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger
The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of that meeting have the club considering placing the 29-year-old signal caller on the injured reserve.
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future
The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago Bears to Gillette Stadium for their only "Monday Night Football" matchup of 2022. Here are the opening...
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream
Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores
Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since head coach Matt Rhule was fired, losing convincingly to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Bulls, White do not agree on extension before deadline
Monday at 5 p.m. CT marked the deadline for NBA teams and rookie-scale eligible players to reach agreements on extensions before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. That deadline came and went — and the Chicago Bulls and Coby White did not come to an agreement, setting up a contract year for the fourth-year guard.
