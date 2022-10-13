ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals tracker

The Great 8 is going for 800. Alex Ovechkin – nicknamed "The Great 8" as a nod to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" – is set to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 career goals. He entered the 2022-2023 season having scored 780 over his 17 seasons. With each goal scored this season, he inches closer to joining Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) in hockey's most exclusive club.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?

The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Phillies vs. Padres NLCS: Game times, TV, ticket info and more

The NLCS matchup is set, with the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies facing the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres for a trip to the 2022 World Series. The last-seeded Phillies advanced through the Wild Card Series after upsetting the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game sweep. They defeated their division rivals in the NLDS, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, winning three of four games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields

There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the second-year quarterback for failure. The team has one of the worst offensive...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture

Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger

The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of that meeting have the club considering placing the 29-year-old signal caller on the injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future

The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream

Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls, White do not agree on extension before deadline

Monday at 5 p.m. CT marked the deadline for NBA teams and rookie-scale eligible players to reach agreements on extensions before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. That deadline came and went — and the Chicago Bulls and Coby White did not come to an agreement, setting up a contract year for the fourth-year guard.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy