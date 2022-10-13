Read full article on original website
Contract Labor is Here to Stay: Three Strategies for Long-Term Success
As clinical leaders and administrators, we often find ourselves on both sides of a contract labor seesaw. Perhaps you can relate. A mitigating event occurs (such as a global pandemic), which increases the need for contract labor positions. Budgets for the following year include room for these positions but carefully outline a plan to ramp down.
KLAS Research/Bain report on health IT spending: 7 things to know
Healthcare providers are doubling down on software investments as they emerge from the pandemic, focusing on revenue cycle management, patient intake and cybersecurity, according to an Oct. 17 report from KLAS Research and Bain & Co. Here are seven other things to know from the report:. 1. Forty-five percent of...
Economists expect recession, job losses by 2023
Leading economists say the U.S. will enter a recession in the coming 12 months as the Federal Reserve attempts to bring down high inflation, the economy contracts and employers cut jobs, according to an Oct. 16 report from The Wall Street Journal. Economists place the recession probability in the next...
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage. The request could shield the merger from antitrust laws and lead to higher healthcare costs, lower quality and less access to care, and depressed wages for area hospital workers, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the Federal Trade Commission.
Proactive discharge planning for more efficient patient flow: reduce “avoidable” days through actionable data
As the physicians, nurses, staff, and patient caregivers involved know all too well, inpatient discharge planning is critical to minimizing length of stay (LOS) and supporting the patient care journey. The process, however, is complex. Staffing shortages, fluctuating inpatient capacity, and economic pressures have complicated it even further. Hospital personnel...
Mayo Clinic to launch digital health journal
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal focused on digital transformation that is reshaping healthcare. The first issue of the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, is set to be published in 2023, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's. The...
64% of disabled physicians report mistreatment from patients, co-workers
Physicians with a disability are significantly more likely to report mistreatment from patients and co-workers, according to a study published in the October edition of Health Affairs. Researchers affiliated with the Association of American Medical Colleges, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Texas in Austin...
Why big health systems are moving to Epic
Two large health systems — Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann — recently switched their EHRs from Oracle Cerner to Epic, continuing a trend of bigger hospital groups moving to the Verona, Wis.-based software giant. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons...
How Northwell climbed 74 spots on Fortune's 'best companies to work' list
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health zeroed in on four workplace conditions to climb 74 spots on Fortune's "best companies to work" list, according to an Oct. 17 article from media company Worth. The 79,000-employee health system — which used to be number 93 on Fortune's list — rose to...
Digital health can improve outcomes for Medicaid patients with chronic conditions, Ochsner study says
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health released findings from a study on the effect of digital medicine and remote patient monitoring on Medicaid patients with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension who participated in the health system's digital health pilot program. The study showed that almost half of patients with out-of-control hypertension and...
6 health systems affected by Kaye-Smiths vendor breach
Six health systems have reported that some of their patient and employee data has been compromised due to a ransomware attack against third-party printing vendor Kaye-Smith. In June, Kaye-Smith learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems. The vendor, which provides billing services to multiple health systems across the country, also found that the breached information included patient and employee data from some of the health systems it serves.
Cancer vaccine could be ready by 2030, BioNTech founders say
Personalized cancer vaccines are a few years away from regulators' approval and being available for the public, BioNTech co-founders Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD, and Özlem Türeci, MD, told the BBC Oct. 16. Dr. Şahin and Dr. Türeci, who teamed up with Pfizer early in the COVID-19...
Dr. Henri Lamothe named CMO of 2 Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals
Henri Lamothe, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital. Dr. Lamothe had been serving as CMO in an interim capacity since June. From 2007 to 2016, Dr. Lamothe worked as medical director in...
UP Health System-Marquette names chief medical officer
UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) has tapped Lisa Long, MD, as its chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 17. Dr. Long is a board-certified family and integrative medicine physician with more than 23 years of experience. She most recently served as chief of staff for UP Health System-Marquette, a 307-bed specialty care and teaching hospital.
Hospital finances need 'intensive care,' Ohio leader says
Ohio Hospital Association president and CEO Mike Abrams said hospital finances "need intensive care to rebound from COVID-19," in an Oct. 16 opinion piece published on Cleveland.com. Mr. Abrams said stress and burnout exacerbated by serious staffing shortages; contract labor expenses remaining at nearly 500 percent of pre-pandemic levels; and...
Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO
Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has hired Joyce Oh as vice president and CIO. She will oversee health IT and help with digital transformation efforts. "We are thrilled to have Joyce join our team," Moffitt chief digital officer Edmondo Robinson, MD, said in an Oct. 4 news release. "Her years of experience in technology will play a critical role as we continue to enhance our digital infrastructure, aligning with Moffitt's strategic plan."
Hospital room setup may affect surgical patients' outcomes: study
Hospital room features such as a window view and distance from a nursing station may affect patient outcomes after high-risk operations, according to research presented Oct. 16 at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2022. The study was led by researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor....
Northwestern Memorial HealthCare names next CEO
Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has named Howard Chrisman, MD, as its next president and CEO. Dr. Chrisman is the current president and COO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. Before then, he served as president of Northwestern Medical Group, one of Chicago's largest medical practices with 1,300 physicians and other healthcare professionals who have expertise in more than 90 medical specialties.
Telemedicine reduces odds of no-show clinic visits for surgical patients: Study
The use of telehealth is effective at reducing odds of no-show clinic visits by more than two-thirds for surgical patients. Research findings, presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2022, evaluated the association between telemedicine use and patient no-show visits, according to an Oct. 16 press release.
U of Rochester Medical Center chooses Sectra for cloud-based imaging
University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has selected medical imaging IT company Sectra's cloud-based service to provide imaging throughout the system's six hospitals and nine urgent care centers. Sectra One Cloud provides clinicians with digital imaging patient records. The solution is designed to improve workflow through its integration with Epic,...
