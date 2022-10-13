Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
Alabama: Inmate killed after ‘assault’ at Limestone Correctional Facility
One inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed following an inmate-on-inmate assault on Saturday.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
WAFF
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two back-to-back shootings on Rumson Road in north Huntsville are leaving residents in fear. Neighbors say they just want the senseless violence to end. A drive-by shooting on Wednesday night put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital and says that today he is feeling grateful to...
Huntsville shelter prepares for influx of people with overnight freeze warning in effect
Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
Alabama middle school teacher doubles as drag queen in free time, tells children 'Everybody loves a big bone'
An Alabama middle school teacher spends his free time as a drag queen and recently made sexually driven comments at an event he attended.
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
Alabama doctors concerned about adolescent overdoses
Overdose deaths are on the rise in Alabama, and many of them are linked to the drug fentanyl.
altoday.com
Alabama middle school teacher James Miller under fire for volunteering as drag queen in free time
Huntsville middle school teacher James Miller spends his free time as a drag queen and has a Facebook page under the name “Madge D. Ivine (Miss Majesty Divine). The Mountain Gap Middle School teacher frequently posts pictures of himself on social media attending drag events like Drag Queen Story Time.
A place where kids can be kids: Sensory-friendly gym opens in Huntsville
A sensory-friendly kid's gym opened its doors in Huntsville on Saturday. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker said they wanted a place where their two sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, could play together.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer murder trial gets underway
The jury trial for a man accused of killing two women and a 7-year-old boy in Guntersville over four years ago is expected to begin on Monday morning.
1 injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntsville Friday.
WAAY-TV
'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen shares survival story after vicious torture, attack
A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's an ongoing investigation. The victim, 19-year-old...
rocketcitynow.com
The Annual Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll returns!
The Maple Hill Cemetery is one of the most sacred places in Huntsville. This stroll has become one of America's largest living history strolls.
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4