Amazing Video Of Massive Whale Is Too Close For Comfort In Belmar, NJ
I love the beach, going out fishing, walking in the surf, and hanging out around the bay but I am terrified of the ocean. Not just the ocean, but any deep water, whether it's a pool, a lake, or just the bay, any type of large body of water sends shivers down my spine.
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
There are some super amazing seasonal events coming up at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, NJ
If you've never been to Allaire Community Farm off Baileys Corners Road in Wall Township -- what are you waiting for?!. There are reasons on top of reasons to venture over there whether it's seeing all the friendly rescue animals, taking a view of it all, taking part in the number of programs for at risk youth, special needs individuals, military veterans, birthday parties, and more.
Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ
If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
Dog on flight from Puerto Rico to NJ went missing for a month
NEWARK — A 6-year-old foster dog named Sukie, who ran away from her crate at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving in New Jersey from a shelter in Puerto Rico, has been found after going missing for a month. According to Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico, Sukie was...
Hunterdon County Sheriff providing security officers for 3 NJ schools
EAST AMWELL — The Hunterdon County Sheriff's Office is providing armed security for three schools in the area as a stopgap measure. The schools include the East Amwell School District, Hunterdon County Vocational, and Delaware Valley Regional High School. Sheriff Frederick Brown told New Jersey 101.5 that the schools...
Still Empty! Any News On What’s Moving in This Building in Brick, NJ
There are a lot of empty buildings in Ocean County. Brick Township has several that need to be filled. Before the pandemic some buildings were empty, but since Covid, more and more businesses and restaurants have closed. The building was the old Fins. There needs to be something good for...
Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!. The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Come enjoy festivities and...
Princeton, NJ man exposed himself to girl in ‘educational facility,’ cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Princeton man has been charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident inside an undisclosed educational facility in Montgomery on Oct. 1. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, 54-year-old Shuai Shen pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a...
Must See Fabulous Scarecrows On Display in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey
It is fall and we are just a few weeks away from Halloween so it is the perfect time for the annual Downtown Toms River "scarecrow" display. Always fun to see the creative scarecrows that residents, businesses, and organizations put together to share during October here in Ocean County. I...
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
Demolition Begins In Barnegat on the Historic Elizabeth V Edwards School
This article hits close to home for me and truly is the end of an era in Southern Ocean County as demolition begins on this historic school in Barnegat Township. Nearly 100 years old, the Elizabeth V Edwards school on Route 9 in Barnegat was a school for thousands who attended classes there since 1930.
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns
State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
District forfeits football game for fear of violence in Long Branch, NJ
A continued threat of violence led Neptune High School to forfeit its game with Long Branch on Saturday morning. The game originally scheduled for Friday night at Long Branch High School was moved to Saturday morning to be played without spectators after four shooting incidents in Long Branch and West Long Branch.
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
Running with the Devils 5k is back in NJ for a sixth time
RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are once again teaming up to honor “Healthcare Heroes” who work tirelessly to provide essential care to communities throughout New Jersey, as the 6th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk will offer both live and virtual formats in 2022.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
