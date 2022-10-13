ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ

Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
There are some super amazing seasonal events coming up at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, NJ

If you've never been to Allaire Community Farm off Baileys Corners Road in Wall Township -- what are you waiting for?!. There are reasons on top of reasons to venture over there whether it's seeing all the friendly rescue animals, taking a view of it all, taking part in the number of programs for at risk youth, special needs individuals, military veterans, birthday parties, and more.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ

If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
EDISON, NJ
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns

State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder

A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Running with the Devils 5k is back in NJ for a sixth time

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are once again teaming up to honor “Healthcare Heroes” who work tirelessly to provide essential care to communities throughout New Jersey, as the 6th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk will offer both live and virtual formats in 2022.
NEWARK, NJ
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ

