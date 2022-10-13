Read full article on original website
Body camera footage shows detective from N.J. Attorney General's Office being arrested at North Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability was arrested in North Wildwood last month for allegedly attempting to return to a bar multiple times after she had been asked to leave. Danielle Oliveira, 32, allegedly tried to sneak back into Kennan's Irish Pub...
U.S. Marshals offer $5,000 reward for teen wanted in Roxborough High School shooting
The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne, who is wanted in connection to the deadly Roxborough High School shooting. Burney-Thorne allegedly was among a group that opened fire outside of the school's football field on Sept. 27. The...
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
Dirt bike rider wanted for throwing brick at police SUV in Northern Liberties
Philadelphia police are searching for a man who threw a brick at a squad car Sunday night in Northern Liberties, breaking the vehicle's windshield. The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lukoil gas station at Delaware Avenue and Front Street, police said. Police had pulled into the gas station to investigate a group of ATV and dirt bike riders.
Crash after unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Mall injures 3 people
Three people were hospitalized with injuries they sustained in a car crash that occurred after police broke up an unsanctioned pop-up car rally being held early Sunday morning at the Willow Grove Park Mall. During the event, which included 150 to 200 vehicles, people drove recklessly, revved engines and skidded...
Bucks County mom who faked her own kidnapping 13 years ago charged with wire fraud
A woman formerly from Bucks County, who made national headlines after she faked her own kidnapping 13 years, ago now faces wire fraud charges for allegedly scheming to steal from her former employer, federal prosecutors said Monday. Bonnie Sweeten, 51, who now lives Delanco Township, New Jersey, was hired as...
Next beer in PA Pride series is an amber lager from Deer Creek Malthouse
Beer lovers soon can imbibe the latest installation in the PA Pride series. PA Pride 8.0, an amber lager, brewed by Deer Creek Malthouse in Delaware County, is the fourth and final PA Pride beer being released in 2022. Beginning Friday, it will be sold in 16-ounce cans at more than 12 Pennsylvania breweries, including Cartesian Brewing in Philadelphia. Some of them also will have it on tap.
Philadelphia teacher to compete in new 'Jeopardy! Second Chance' tournament
UPDATE: Philadelphia teacher Erica Weiner-Amachi did not win on Tuesday night's episode of the "Jeopardy!" Last Chance competition, and will not be continuing on to the Tournament of Champions. Weiner-Amachi went into Final Jeopardy with $12,800, which put her in the lead by $1,400. Unfortunately, she answered the question about...
Documentary on 1985 MOVE bombing wins Library of Congress award
An upcoming film exploring the 1985 MOVE bombing has received a top prize from the Library of Congress and famed documentarian Ken Burns. "Philly on Fire" was one of two winners of the Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film, an award for unfinished documentaries that use original research and archival materials to tell stories from American history. The $200,000 prize is meant to help the filmmakers finish production and distribution.
Watch a traditional Mexican folk dance during the Day of the Dead festival at Penn Museum
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 in Mexico and across the world as a way to connect with loved ones who have passed on. With roots in rituals dating back more than 3,000 years, the holiday blends indigenous Mexican beliefs with the traditional Catholic celebration of All Saints Day. It is typically commemorated with parties that include plenty of food and drink.
Acclaimed 'Les Miserables' production returns to Kimmel Cultural Campus next month with local actors
A world-famous musical is making a triumphant return to Philadelphia next month, nearly five years after it was last performed in the city. Tony Award-winning theatrical phenomenon "Les Misérables" will be at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus from Nov. 2 through Nov. 13 as part of its current national tour. Tickets are available online starting at $20.
