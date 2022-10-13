Read full article on original website
News On 6
OU's Gabriel, OSU's Brown Take Home Big 12 Weekly Awards
This week, the Sooners and Cowboys were able to pull off a first in 2022. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Conference's Newcomer of the Week. Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown was selected as the league's co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Week 7 was the first...
News On 6
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
News On 6
Cowboys Look To Rebound After 2OT Loss To TCU
Oklahoma State definitely felt that sting in the locker after the 2OT loss at TCU Saturday. OSU pretty much controlled the game and held a two-score lead with 10 minutes left in regulation. News On 6's John Holcomb had more.
News On 6
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Jayhawks
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners win over Kansas with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Inaugural 'Polo On The River' Went Without A Hitch In Oklahoma City
Riders from near and far saddled up here in Oklahoma's historical Stockyard City. “I think there's some from Missouri, I think there's some from Kansas, Oklahoma,” Stan Miller said. “The Wild Wild West was won by the people that conquered the West in a sense and they used horses...
News On 6
OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water
Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
News On 6
League Of Women Voters Prepare For Election Day In Oklahoma
The League of Women Voters said approximately 70% of Oklahomans who are eligible to vote are registered, but they also said a small fraction of that number cast ballots on Election Day. Oklahomans have until Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot, and they need to return it by Nov....
News On 6
Memorial Faces Del City At La Fortune Stadium
At La Fortune stadium, Memorial faced off against Del City. In the end, Del City won 63 to 21. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
News On 6
Cool Temps During The Day But Drop At Night
Ready or not 30s are coming! Today sunny with highs in the 60s. Tonight north winds will be up some, and may keep frost from being widespread. This will cause a wind chill factor Tuesday morning with feel like temps in the teens in northern OK. Tomorrow highs in the 40s and 50s.
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
News On 6
OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old
The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Officers, Suspect Identified After Deadly SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police released new information on a deadly police shooting over the weekend. Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave on Sunday following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver. Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife at a home near...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Wreck In Northeast OKC
Authorities responded to a wreck at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near East Britton Road and I-35. Oklahoma City Police Department said there was only one car involved and no one was taken to the hospital. Police also said they are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the wreck.
News On 6
Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
News On 6
1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire
One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
News On 6
Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
News On 6
OSBI Releases Additional Information After Shooting In Anadarko
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have released new details about a shooting involving the Anadarko Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anadarko Police had requested the OSBI to investigate further following the shooting. At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, an Anadarko Police officer made a traffic stop...
News On 6
Bike Rider Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Oklahoma City, Police Say
Police said a bike rider was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car. Oklahoma City Police said it happened near NW 36th and Meridian. Officers didn't say how many cars may were involved, but it does appear one driver stayed on the scene. Right now,...
News On 6
OKCFD Extinguishes NW OKC Commercial Fire
The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived on scene of a commercial fire Monday afternoon. The fire was located near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Puffy, black smoke appeared to spew out of the structure. The fire has since been extinguished, the fire department said on Twitter. OKC Animal...
