UMich fired physician's assistant who objected to transgender procedures: Lawsuit

Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge sends DPS discrimination lawsuit to jury
A jury will now decide whether a former Denver Public Schools leader discriminated against a Black administrator by passing her over for a position in favor of a politically-connected and allegedly less-experienced white applicant. Tisha Lee, the vice president of student services at Emily Griffith Technical College, described in her...
abovethelaw.com
Fired Kirkland Associates Alleges Gender Discrimination In Federal Lawsuit
The world’s richest law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, along with 5 of its current/former partners — Adam R. Alper, Michael W. DeVries, Akshay S. Deoras, Leslie M. Schmidt, and Mark D. Fahey — are named defendants in a gender discrimination lawsuit filed last week. The federal complaint, filed in the northern District of California by former Intellectual Property associate Zoya Kovalenko, alleges gender discrimination and retaliation.
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy, challenges his parole denial
Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge to free him from prison by reversing Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
iheart.com
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Washington Examiner
Your 4-year-old child is not transgender
Parents are putting their children down terrible paths because they have been misled by transgender activists and a complicit establishment media. The consequences will be felt decades from now. A Reuters special report headlined “As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns” begins with an anecdote that...
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors
Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Comments / 5