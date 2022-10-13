Read full article on original website
David Thatcher
1d ago
Play cut the loser of Kanye West especially for racist beliefs and saying what he said about Harriet Tubman the African culture in every single minority Kanye West is a racist
Related
NME
Family of Ahmaud Arbery says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimize extremist behavior”
The family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – say Kanye West promoting the phrase “White Lives Matter” and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week has helped to “legitimize extremist behavior”.
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Jamie Lee Curtis Powerfully Responds To Kanye West's 'Abhorrent' Antisemitic Tweet
Curtis became emotional discussing West's recent tweet after telling the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.”
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’
Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
musictimes.com
Meek Mill Reacts To Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt: 'It's Like You Hate Your Own People!'
Kanye West has a growing list of people he has a beef with, and new on the list is fellow rapper Meek Mill, who criticized him for his choice of clothing. West surprised fans and fashion enthusiasts by hosting a surprise Yeezy fashion show during Paris fashion week on Oct. 3.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
Paul McCartney: Kanye West Was ‘Scrolling Through Images of Kim [Kardashian]’ During Songwriting Session
Paul McCartney says Kanye West was looking at images of then-wife Kim Kardashian during their first songwriting session in 2014
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
