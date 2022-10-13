ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play cut the loser of Kanye West especially for racist beliefs and saying what he said about Harriet Tubman the African culture in every single minority Kanye West is a racist

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage

During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
CELEBRITIES
