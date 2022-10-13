NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently under medical treatment in Atlanta. According to ESPN, the 56-year-old Hall of Famer is reportedly in “great spirits” and focused on his recovery. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said in a statement. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”More from VIBE.comJordan Poole Breaks Silence After Draymond Green PunchIce Cube Accuses NBA And ESPN Of Trying To "Destroy" Big 3 LeagueDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed Atlanta Hawks principal owner...

